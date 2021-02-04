Hidden weapon adds to man’s ‘deplorable’ history

A Caloundra man with a “deplorable” criminal history was caught with an illegal taser hidden in a roof cavity. Picture: File photo

A Caloundra man with a “deplorable” criminal history was caught with an illegal taser hidden in a roof cavity. Picture: File photo

A man who moved to the Coast to leave his "deplorable" life of crime behind him has landed before the court again after police found a weapon in his roof.

Adding to his 19-page criminal history, Kerrod Tighe pleaded guilty on Wednesday to unlawful possession of a category M weapon and possessing utensils or pipes that had been used.

The Caloundra Magistrates Court heard police found the illegal taser and drug utensils during a search of Tighe's house on January 7.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell said the officers, who were there in relation to another matter, saw a "bowl with a small amount of green material" which sparked the search.

They found the taser hidden in the roof cavity of the Caloundra home as well as an electric grinder and water pipe in the kitchen.

Tighe, who was not home at the time, was found at Moffat Beach and accompanied police to the station where he claimed ownership of the utensils and taser.

Senior Constable Burrell said having the taser was a "serious offence" and the fact it was hidden in the roof cavity showed that Tighe knew he should not have had it.

The court heard Tighe had taken the taser off a group of young children and his partner had put it in the roof.

Sen-Const Burrell said while it had been two years since Tighe's last offence, the 29 year old had a significant criminal history in New South Wales, and a significant history of violence.

The court heard Tighe had been living in Queensland since finishing a period of parole and had moved to the Coast to "start fresh."

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said Tighe's criminal history was "deplorable."

"You sought to move here to leave all of that behind you," he said.

"Now you're before the court with an offence that's similar to other offences you've been dealt with for in New South Wales."

Mr Stjernqvist said Tighe also added a "new branch to his tree" of offending with his first drug-related conviction for possessing the utensils.

He fined Tighe $900 for unlawfully possessing the taser, and $300 for possessing the utensils.

The convictions were recorded.