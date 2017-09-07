'It throws everything at you': Epic test for 2000 riders

EPIC EVENT: Athlete James Downing is one of 2000 competitors who will flood into the region this weekend for The Flight Centre Sports and Events Trail Run and Cycle Epic.

AN EPIC sports event will be held across the Ipswich region this weekend.

More than 2000 riders will hit the trails in an epic endurance mountain bike challenge, the largest bike and trail running event of its kind in Australia.

The Flight Centre Sports and Events Trail Run and Cycle Epic is in its 15th year since it was started by the company's popular CEO and founder Graham "Skroo" Turner.

Mr Turner has raced in the event every year and expects the 2017 event will see more than 6000 people converge on the Hidden Vale Adventure Park.

One elite rider, James Downing, will make the trip up from the ACT to compete in the 92km MTB Epic.

"The word epic gets thrown around a lot, but this race and course in particular really lives up to the reputation. It throws everything at you; it is epic," Mr Downing said.

"Almost the entire race is single track, really great trails, purpose-built for MTB and I know that to get a good result I have to bring my A-game, be fully prepared and 100% focused.

"After racing all around Australia, I think what sets The Epic apart is the amazing festival atmosphere - people are camping, running, riding and spectating and it makes it a lot of fun."

Eli Bennie, 11, from Boonah will also compete in the 4.2km trail run and 11.5km kids MTB race on Saturday.

"Trail running and MTB are two of my favourite things, so I'm really excited to be doing both on Saturday," Eli said.

"I love the tracks at Hidden Vale, it's so much more exciting to run and ride in the bush than on concrete paths and it's a really good challenge too.

"My favourite part is riding downhill - I love going really fast but you have to concentrate so that you don't hit rocks or trees."

About The Flight Centre Sports and Events Trail Run and Cycle Epic