Hidden message in Jill Biden’s outfit

The First Lady wowed the crowds in her blue outfit for her husband’s swearing in but she had one more surprise before the event was over.

Fashion choices from the inauguration drew attention across the globe as Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Michelle Obama all stepped out in shades of purple and violet - in stark contrast to Melania Trump's all black outfit.

As social media users debated the meaning behind many of the outfits, Jill Biden had one more surprise before the night was over - a hidden message inside the ivory coat she wore for the inaugural concert.

Dr Biden wore a custom ivory coat and matching embroidered dress with floral embellishments by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst, with a matching mask for the celebration. She accessorised the outfit with a pair of leather ivory gloves.

It was the second outfit for Dr Biden, who had first donned a turquoise coat, dress and mask combo by Alexandra O'Neill of New York-based label Markarian.

Hearst's team had explained the ivory gown's floral embellishments reflected "the federal flowers form every state and territory of the United States of America".

But the designer took to Instagram to reveal personal details behind the piece.

Each flower took two to four hours to embroider, with "the Delaware flower positioned at the heart level of The First Lady", Hearst wrote.

The post ended by revealing the inspirational message hidden inside the coat.

"Representing the lifelong calling and service of Dr Biden as an educator is a … quote from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin: 'Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn'," Hearst wrote in her post.

Dr Biden is a fan of the designer having worn her creations in the past, including a green silk, fringe-trimmed dress on three separate occasions - most notably at a 2020 presidential debate.

Hearst's designs are popular among the famous too having been worn by Oprah, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

The label's classic, minimal aesthetic has been compared to luxury brand Hermes, although Hearst is keen on sustainability, using wool from her family's sheep farm in Uruguay.

She is also set to take over as the new artistic director of French house Chloe, following in the footsteps of Karl Lagerfeld and Stella McCartney.

Other choices from the former first lady had fashion fans in a frenzy too, with some speculating that shades of purple were a popular choice to represent bipartisanship, as the colour can be created from mixing reds and blues.

At the inauguration, Melania's black ensemble consisted of items from designers Chanel and Dolce & Gabanna. Her final Air Force One outfit, when the Trumps flew to Florida, couldn't have been more different. The Gucci kaftan-style dress, which had bright orange and blue patterns, was savaged by social media users.

Originally published as Hidden message in Jill Biden's outfit