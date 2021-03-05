HIDDEN GEMS: Camp or caravan at these Ipswich spots
DOMESTIC travel has never been so appealing.
Affordable overseas trips are well and truly off the table for the time being but trade in your plane tickets for a caravan or tent.
With so many beautiful camping spots around Ipswich and the West Moreton, what better time than now to explore our own backyard?
The Queensland Times has compiled a shortlist of places worth checking out for your camping or caravanning adventures this weekend.
Dundas Bush Camp
Where: Cabbage Tree Range Rd, Lake Manchester QLD 4306
Distance from Ipswich: 55km
What: A short 2km walk from the car park, Dundas Bush Camp is a secluded spot to set up a tent. There is a highly-rated walking trail nearby.
Keira Farm
Where: “Keira Farm”, Stephens Rd, Mutdapilly QLD 4307
Distance from Ipswich: 19km
What: 20 minutes southwest of Ipswich is a privately owned farm open to campers and glampers alike. The luxe experience offers a plush five metre wide tent fitted out with rugs, cushions and bedding and comes with exclusive access to hot showers. Regular camping on the farm costs $20 per adult or, for the full glamping experience, $380 for a minimum stay of two nights.
Lumley Hill, Lake Wivenhoe
Where: Lumley Hill Campground, Lake Wivenhoe QLD 4306
Distance from Ipswich: 44km
What: Lakeside camping, with a view of the water. Campfires are restricted at this camping spot. Facilities boast flushing toilets and hot showers. Tents and caravans alike are permitted.
Moogerah Dam
Where: 1 Muller Park Rd, Moogerah QLD 4309
Distance from Ipswich: 62km
What: Surrounded by walking trails and parkland, Moogerah Dam is a lovely place to pitch a tent and soak in the views. It’s only a stone’s throw from the Cunningham Hwy and offers several camping options, including a caravan park. If you’re looking for a adrenaline rush, give waterskiing or tubing a go.
Hardings Paddock Campground
Where: Carmichaels Rd, Goolman QLD 4306
Distance from Ipswich: 16km
What: On Ipswich’s doorstep, Hardings Paddock is an ideal spot for the avid hiker, with campgrounds to boot. Those who frequent the destination love it for it’s “off the grid” aspects, while still providing toilet, table, chair and BBQ facilities. There’s even a fire pit for iconic campsite ghost story o’clock.
