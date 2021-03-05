HIDDEN GEMS: Camp or caravan at these Ipswich spots

DOMESTIC travel has never been so appealing.

Affordable overseas trips are well and truly off the table for the time being but trade in your plane tickets for a caravan or tent.

With so many beautiful camping spots around Ipswich and the West Moreton, what better time than now to explore our own backyard?

The Queensland Times has compiled a shortlist of places worth checking out for your camping or caravanning adventures this weekend.

Dundas Bush Camp

Where: Cabbage Tree Range Rd, Lake Manchester QLD 4306

Distance from Ipswich: 55km

What: A short 2km walk from the car park, Dundas Bush Camp is a secluded spot to set up a tent. There is a highly-rated walking trail nearby.

Lake Manchester. Photo Contributed

Keira Farm

Where: “Keira Farm”, Stephens Rd, Mutdapilly QLD 4307

Distance from Ipswich: 19km

What: 20 minutes southwest of Ipswich is a privately owned farm open to campers and glampers alike. The luxe experience offers a plush five metre wide tent fitted out with rugs, cushions and bedding and comes with exclusive access to hot showers. Regular camping on the farm costs $20 per adult or, for the full glamping experience, $380 for a minimum stay of two nights.

Lumley Hill, Lake Wivenhoe

Where: Lumley Hill Campground, Lake Wivenhoe QLD 4306

Distance from Ipswich: 44km

What: Lakeside camping, with a view of the water. Campfires are restricted at this camping spot. Facilities boast flushing toilets and hot showers. Tents and caravans alike are permitted.

Two kangaroos enjoying the shade of a tree at Lumley hill, Wivenhoe Dam. pic David Martinelli

Moogerah Dam

Where: 1 Muller Park Rd, Moogerah QLD 4309

Distance from Ipswich: 62km

What: Surrounded by walking trails and parkland, Moogerah Dam is a lovely place to pitch a tent and soak in the views. It’s only a stone’s throw from the Cunningham Hwy and offers several camping options, including a caravan park. If you’re looking for a adrenaline rush, give waterskiing or tubing a go.

Moogerah Dam

Hardings Paddock Campground

Where: Carmichaels Rd, Goolman QLD 4306

Distance from Ipswich: 16km

What: On Ipswich’s doorstep, Hardings Paddock is an ideal spot for the avid hiker, with campgrounds to boot. Those who frequent the destination love it for it’s “off the grid” aspects, while still providing toilet, table, chair and BBQ facilities. There’s even a fire pit for iconic campsite ghost story o’clock.

