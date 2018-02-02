Nurse allegedly abuses defenceless patient in shock footage

SHOCKING footage has emerged that shows a nurse abusing a defenceless patient in his hospital bed.

Police have begun investigating after they received the footage, which was filmed at Caulfield Hospital, earlier this week.

The camera was hidden in a picture frame by the patient's family, who said concerns they raised with hospital staff had fallen on deaf ears.



On Thursday night, the hospital told the Herald Sun the nurse had been stood down and no longer worked there.

Law firm Arnold Thomas and Becker, acting on behalf of the ­patient, is initiating civil proceedings against the hospital in both the County and Federal courts.

Footage filmed on January 22 shows a male nurse grabbing the patient, Billy Aivaliotis, by the throat.

The footage was given to the Herald Sun on Thursday with the consent of the family and of the guardian of Mr Aivaliotis, 33.

Mr Aivaliotis, who was born with cerebral palsy, was struck by a vehicle last May 22 and suffered a significant brain injury and multiple leg and rib fractures. After treatment in the Royal Melbourne Hospital, he was transferred to Caulfield Hospital.

But his family became concerned when he began losing weight and showing signs of bruising.

They told the Herald Sun they raised concerns about his treatment with hospital staff many times, but were dissatisfied with the response.

"For months, we were totally ­ignored," a family member said.

So the family decided to set up a camera in his hospital room.

"Billy fought for his life after the accident. To beat death and recover, only to be abused and mistreated when completely defenceless, is ­totally devastating and infuriating," the family said.

Footage captured at 8.06am on January 22 shows a nurse grabbing Mr Aivaliotis by the throat before moving him aggressively on to a bed.

At 8.10am, the footage shows the nurse standing over Mr Aivaliotis as he attempts to clean him. The footage shows the nurse forcefully pushing Mr Aivaliotis in the neck or face area.

The family said: "To leave a loved one in the care of a hospital and their staff demands total trust and support, which we were committed to.

"After this devastating realisation of mistreatment and abuse, we have absolutely no faith in this broken and failed system of care.

"We had to take matters into our own hands to prove that Billy was abused and ­neglected, after zero action from the hospital.

"Our concerns are that similar patients had to endure the same physical abuse and neglect.

Billy cannot voice his feelings. He is incapable of demonstrating his fears and concerns. His family is his voice, and we will do everything possible to ensure his safety and wellbeing."

Nicholas Korkliniewski, from Arnold Thomas and Becker, said: "It is astonishing that this kind of behaviour is occurring in our hospitals.

"We need to know that the most vulnerable members in our community are being looked after properly and safely, so as to ensure their best health outcomes, and that their family and friends can trust that those looking after their loved ones maintain professional standards at all times.

"We will ensure that the nurse involved and the hospital are made to account (for it).

"We intend to bring proceedings in the County Court and under the Disability Discrimination legislation in the Federal Court for these terrible wrongs," he said.

A 2015 federal inquiry found there was widespread ­violence and abuse of disabled people in institutional and ­residential settings. After hearings across the country, 30 recommendations were made, including for changes to the regulation of disability workers and to reporting of abuse.

Victoria Police said it was investigating allegations of assault of a patient at Caulfield Hospital on January 22.

A man in his 30s had been interviewed and released, pending further inquiries.

An Alfred Health spokeswoman said managers had been alerted last week to concerns about the care of a patient at Caulfield Hospital. "As soon as the patient's family raised their concerns, we notified the police and started an internal investigation.

"The staff member involved was stood down and no longer works for Alfred Health.

"We have co-operated fully with police and will continue to do so … We are continuing to work with the patient's family, and thank them for bringing these issues to our attention."