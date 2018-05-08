The hidden asthma and allergy triggers hiding in your home

People can be unaware that a lot of triggers can be found inside the home.

People can be unaware that a lot of triggers can be found inside the home.

WHEN it comes to managing asthma, a lot of people know what triggers attacks but there are some triggers hidden in the home.

Asthma and allergy triggers range from dust mites to pollen and even mould but a lot of people can be unaware that a lot of these can be found inside the home.

National Asthma Council spokesperson Siobhan Brophy spoke to Kidspot and explained the thing people need to do is work out what their allergy and asthma triggers are.

There are a lot of allergy and asthma triggers within the home but there are easy ways to make a healthy home. Picture: iStock

It's easy to make your home healthier

"The good news is that there are many simple and effective ways to make your home healthier," Siobhan says.

Two of the biggest triggers are dust mites and mould, but a lot of people aren't aware that mould grows in more places than just the bottom of the shower.

She explains that mould is commonly seen in walk-in wardrobes and in regular wardrobes, particularly if there is an ensuite off your bedroom because there is more moisture around.

In areas where there is more humidity there is a greater chance of mould and Siobhan explains common places people forget to look include under beds and down the back of the pantry.

Siobhan believes there is no one room in the house which is particularly bad because it all relates back to the individuals triggers.

Dust mites love getting into areas like your bed

"Dust mites are tiny microscopic creatures but you can't actually see them and a lot of people with allergies are actually allergic to dust mites," Siobhan says.

"They love a humid environment like your bed," she adds.

Dust mites can get into soft furnishings like your couch or carpet, which can cause a lot of problems for someone with an allergy.

"The effect of dust can be immediate and obvious, such as uncontrollable sneezing when you fling open old curtains. Yet dust and other triggers around the home can be the hidden cause of more concerning health impacts, such as flare-ups in asthma or allergies," she says.

Dust mites love getting into soft furnishings like couches and carpet and can be a big asthma and allergy trigger. Picture: iStock

Tips for cleaning and managing triggers:

If you've got asthma and allergies yourself, get someone else to do the cleaning because no matter what you're using to clean you're going to stir up dust or animal hair and it could set you off.

If it's your child who has allergies keep them away from the room you're cleaning while you're doing it.

Avoid feather dusters and dry dusting cloths because they just stir up dust and it settles back down again a few minutes later, use a damp or electrostatic cloth for best results.

If you've got hard floors look for damp, electrostatic or a steam mop because that's going to attract whatever is in the air and it will get stuck to the mop.

For a vacuum cleaner try and find one with a really good filter, the most well known is the HEPA filter.

This article originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished here with permission.