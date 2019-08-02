Hi-vis hoon screeches past police office

A TRIPLE-0 phone call by a worker at a road works site alerted police that a driver had rear-ended equipment on the Logan Motorway.

An Ipswich court heard Aaron Hack was behind the wheel of a Holden Commodore at the time of the smash.

He was also involved in other traffic offences.

In Ipswich Magistrates Court, Aaron John Hack, 23, from Kingston, pleaded guilty to driving when court disqualified at Leichhardt on February 17; driving when his driver's licence was SPER suspended; failing to comply with a requirement to stop; and making unnecessary noise or smoke in a motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Acting Sergeant Dan Swanson said Hack had been disqualified from driving for six months until September 24 by a Beenleigh court.

In an incident at 5.35pm on February 17, Sgt Swanson said police had been at Leichhardt when officers saw a black Holden Commodore and heard the engine revving excessively.

Its tyres lost traction and the car slid sideways on Wentworth St, the driver turning the front wheels to counter the slide, the tyres screeching loudly with smoke coming from the tyres.

A police sergeant stepped onto the road and gestured with his hand for Hack to stop.

Sgt Swanson said Hack, wearing a fluoro-coloured vest, then accelerated aggressively past the officer.

At the time, Hack's licence was suspended by the State Penalties Enforcement Registry - SPER.

In another incident, Sgt Swanson said police received a triple-0 call by work crew that a Commodore had crashed into the rear of work equipment on Logan Motorway.

Police sought "a substantial fine" for his offences.

When asked by magistrate Donna MacCallum if he disagreed with any of the facts, Hack said no.

"I was driving on my way to work both times when I got done," Hack said.

Ms MacCallum fined Hack $1200, his licence disqualified for two more years.