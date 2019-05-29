Hi-tech pizza checker snapping your food

IPSWICH Domino's are on the cutting edge of tech, implementing the DOM Pizza Checker which uses AI to grade your pizza before you eat it.

The 'world-first' technology has been introduced to tackle Domino's number one customer complaint: "My pizza doesn't look like it should".

DOM is a smart scanner that sits above the cut bench and checks the quality of every pizza that goes out the door by capturing an image of the pizza and then using artificial intelligence to grade it.

The technology is designed to improve product quality and consistency for customers, according to Domino's Pizza franchisee Morgan Wilkins.

"Across the whole business it's the number one feedback, it doesn't look like the picture, there's not enough toppings or it's missing toppings," he said.

"This enables us to remove the human error factor. We're dealing with real life people and people make mistakes so this will help us remove that little bit of error in judgment.

"The pizza might look good to someone who has looked at 10,000 pizzas today," Mr WIlkins laughed.

If the pizza doesn't meet the AI's standards, it will be made again. Later in the year customers will also receive a real time picture of their pizza on the cut bench and notified whether it meets quality testing or is being remade.

"For any Ipswich customers who have ever been disappointed with their pizza for any reason - maybe there was hardly any pepperoni on it, or not enough cheese - rest assured, we have heard you and we're determined to make it right," Domino's ANZ CEO Nick Knight said.