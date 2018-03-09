Menu
'Hi. This is the Premier calling': Public meeting invite

Helen Spelitis
by
9th Mar 2018 6:24 AM | Updated: 11:23 AM

THE Queensland Premier has used a pre-recorded voicemail message to invite Ipswich residents to a community meeting. 

Last night around 6.30pm residents began receiving calls from a private number. 

The call was from Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. 

A pre-recorded message (listen below) invited Ipswich residents to a community meeting on Tuesday. 

The message says; 

"Hi it's Annastacia Palaszczuk here, Premier of Queensland.

"I want to invite you to a special community meeting I'm hosting this Tuesday at the Racehorse Hotel, Booval from 6.30pm.

"As a premier who listens, I want to hear your views, ideas, and opinions.

"I will also be sharing my plans for more jobs for Ipswich and more frontline services, particularly in local schools and hospitals.

"I hope to see you there."

A man's voice then says;

"Join premier Anna on Tuesday the 13th of march at 6.30pm, racehorse hotel Booval."

 

 

It comes as Queensland ministers prepare to file into the city for this term's first Governing from the Regions session. 

Ms Palaszczuk said Governing from the Regions provided an opportunity "for my ministers to meet with local residents and local stakeholders to listen and to hear their concerns"

While in town, the Premier will also meet with Ipswich City Councillors.   

Cr David Morrison plans to use the opportunity to discuss the city's infrastructure needs, particularly plans around the extensions of the city's rail network.         

The meeting

WHEN: Tuesday, from 6.30pm

WHERE: Racehorse Hotel, Booval

