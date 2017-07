HEYHEY and Helga are missing.

Springfield Police are joining the search for a number of chickens reported stolen from Springfield Central kindergarten on Friday.

"These fowls are beloved and egg-ceptional pets of the children and very much missed. Children's daily activities include feeding, cuddling and collecting eggs," the QPS information reads.

Police ae looking for the chicken burglary and anybody with information should contact Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.