'Hey Steve...': Tool shop's quirky sign has new target

HEY STEVE: This quirky sign directed to Steve Dickson was spotted outside United Tools at Maroochydore. Patrick Woods

IT WENT viral for its outspoken hatred of coriander, and now this Sunshine Coast-based tool store has a new target.

Get Tools Direct's quirky signs have done it again, joining the debate surrounding Steve Dickson's strip club scandal.

A large sign out the front of the Maroochydore store on Sugar Rd reads: "Hey Steve it's election time, not erection time..."

The One Nation Queensland leader and former Buderim MP resigned earlier this week after leaked footage showed him misbehaving in a US strip club.

"The footage shown does not reflect the person I am. It shows a person who was drunk and not in control of his actions and I take full responsibility for allowing that to happen," he said in a statement following his resignation.

But many voters aren't impressed with how the politician has handled the aftermath of the A Current Affair story.

Get Tools Direct Maroochydore store manager Phil Buemi said the sign was all in good fun, but it represented the feelings many had about the scandal.

Drivers have been honking their horns in support of the Maroochydore sign. Patrick Woods

"They're titled 'The Honourable Member'. I think they should just behave a little more honourably," he said.

It's not the first time the store has risen to fame for its memorable signs. Patrick Woods

Mr Buemi said a common opinion among customers was the way Mr Dickson handled the scandal was "not cool".

"It's degrading for not only women ... but for men. Is he portraying that all men do that kind of stuff?" he said.

"All he does is blame alcohol for his behaviour."

While the leaked footage has been met with a mixed response online, Mr Buemi says there's been nothing but good feedback for the shop's quirky sign.

"Some people toot and wave ... there hasn't been anything negative, everyone's just laughing," he said.

The Get Tools Direct Caloundra store rose to fame in December last year for condemning the world's most hated herb.

A sign on Caloundra Rd that read "I #$e%IN HATE CORIANDER" was quickly shared across social media.

"I've always had a bit of a talent with words," sign writer and employee Mick Saunders said at the time.