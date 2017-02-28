Hey Premier, don't forget Rosewood train line

GET IT RIGHT: Cr David Pahlke, pictured with Lyndell Giansiracusa, wants the State Government to prepare for exponential growth in the Walloon-Rosewood region and increase train services.

TRAINS will need to run every 15 minutes and 12 hours a day on the Ipswich-Rosewood line in future, and Ipswich council has put the State Government on notice to that effect.

Ipswich City Council mostly supports the State Government's draft South East Queensland Regional Plan.

But planning boss Cr Andrew Antoniolli said that there were "push back points” that needed further consideration and that the council had included them in their response to the draft plan.

One of those was the need for a commitment to the future of the Rosewood-Ipswich rail line, with projections showing the Walloon to Rosewood corridor will be home to more than 52,000 people by 2041.

The council has told the State there would be sufficient demand for the provision of a 7am to 7pm, seven day a week service between Rosewood and Ipswich with trains running every 15 minutes.

"They didn't give sufficient reference to the need for an adequate level of service on the Rosewood line so we are asking for that to be included,” Cr Antoniolli said.

"If we don't mention it now it won't be on their radar.

"Our submission is that their should be a provision for more regular services to take into account the projected growth in the Walloon to Rosewood corridor.”

Rosewood-based Cr David Pahlke said there would be demand for an increase in rail services which needed to be recognised if the State was serious about people using public transport.

"The service is spasmodic now and that is why it is not utilised now,” he said.

"My son finds it quicker to drive to Ipswich rather than wait for a train for another hour.

"The station isn't always manned and I have had complaints about that.

"You have to make it so that if you miss a train another one comes along in 15 minutes.

"I won't see (the projected growth) , but if you are going to put developments in you have to get the public transport in there to go with it.”