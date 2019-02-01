Hey PM, why isn't Ipswich part of your fair dinkum fight?

The PM might be startled if an aide asked about the fast-growing corridor, west of Brisbane.

The PM might be startled if an aide asked about the fast-growing corridor, west of Brisbane. Patrick Woods

OPINION

SPRAWLED across the wall of the Prime Minister's office might be a map of Australia.

Circled, in bright pink highlighter, might be Tony Abbott's backyard of Warringah, Peter Dutton's Dickson and Bert van Manen's seat of Forde.

They're three of the 24 marginal Coalition seats Prime Minister Scott Morrison will throw everything at before Australians go to the polls.

You could be forgiven for thinking Ipswich is missing from the minds of Federal Government ministers.

The last PM to spend time in our region was Julia Gillard.

Malcolm Turnbull dropped-in at RAAF Base Amberley last January to welcome returning troops; but he didn't stop and smell the roses.

Today Mr Morrison will visit Wright to announce more infrastructure funding.

The Prime Minister will again bypass Ipswich as he rounds-off his week-long tour of the state.

He couldn't even visit Springfield to announce $15 million in funding for its stadium; instead he remained in the friendly suburb of Morningside.

Bill Shorten has visited regularly as opposition leader.

Let's hope that continues if the Labor leader puts his own map on the wall one day.