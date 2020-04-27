Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Connor Steele Jones was welcomed on April 17. He's pictured here with his big brother Jack Jones. Photo: Chloe Del Manso
Connor Steele Jones was welcomed on April 17. He's pictured here with his big brother Jack Jones. Photo: Chloe Del Manso
News

HEY BABY: Whitsunday residents share happy moments in iso

Elyse Wurm
27th Apr 2020 4:02 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCIAL distancing measures may have brought group celebrations to a halt, but residents around the Whitsundays show there are still plenty of reasons to smile.

Babies have been welcomed into the world and university courses have been completed, which are all celebrations that would usually warrant substantial get-togethers with family and friends.

So we put the call out for readers to share photos of the special moments they have enjoyed throughout this period of self-isolation, so they can still share their happiness with others in the community.

Photos
View Gallery
birthday coronavirus coronaviruswhitsundays isolation new baby
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

        premium_icon New Ipswich council appoints deputy mayor

        News Appointing a deputy to mayor Teresa Harding was an important part of the agenda of the new council’s first meeting.

        • 27th Apr 2020 3:31 PM
        Cooking up a storm at home

        premium_icon Cooking up a storm at home

        News Program offers a way for kids to learn how to cook from home

        Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        premium_icon Two historic sites set to lose their heritage status

        Council News A local council has acknowledged two applications to revoke heritage listings from...

        University provides financial relief

        premium_icon University provides financial relief

        News University sets up a financial plan to support student