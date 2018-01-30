Hewitt's brutal Davis Cup shutdown for Tomic

TENNIS: Lleyton Hewitt has sensationally signalled the end of Bernard Tomic's Davis Cup career, declaring it "highly doubtful” the troubled star will play for Australia again.

Tomic caused a stir in recent days by declaring Australia could not end its 15-year-old Davis Cup title drought unless he returned to the fold.

But Australian captain Hewitt, a long-time supported of troubled 26-year-old, was blunt when asked about the issue ahead of this weekend's World Group showdown with Germany in Brisbane.

"It's highly doubtful,” Hewitt said when asked of the likelihood of a Tomic return.

"With the team camaraderie we have at the moment, it's as good as I've been a part of for a long time.

Lleyton Hewitt talks to the media. TRACEY NEARMY

"We fully believe the players we believe here can go a long way.

"Last year we were bloody close to hosting a France in a Davis Cup final and I back these boys to hopefully go one step further this year.”

Tomic is causing a huge stir with his stint on reality show I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Outta Here, making headlines with a host of controversial comments on the show and in media interviews.

Tomic said in an interview that aired on Channel 10 on Monday night: "I know the only way for Australia to win the Davis Cup is going to be with me and Nick (Kyrgios) playing.

Nick Kyrgios will lead Australia's team against Germany. JOE CASTRO

"I know (it's a big call). But they know it too.”

Tomic has at least some numbers on the board to back up his claim. He has an impressive 17-4 win-loss singles record playing for Australia.

And up until now Hewitt has seemingly left the door open in the future. But with hungry stars Kyrgios, Jordan Thompson, John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, and rising star Alex De Minaur among this singles options, Hewitt appears to have moved on.

"There's probably a lot more that happens behind the scenes than what Bernie says publicly,” Hewitt said when asked about Tomic's latest comments.

"For me, he's made some mistakes and it'll be a long way back.

Lleyton Hewitt with Davis Cup team member Alex de Minaur at practice. DARREN ENGLAND

"I think everyone knows he wouldn't help us right now. It's pretty obvious.”

Tomic has been in the Davis Cup wilderness for more than a year, apparently rejecting an offer last year to train with the squad, but he suggested he hadn't given up on playing for his country again in the controversial interview.

"I love Davis Cup to bits. It's not that I don't want to play,” Tomic said.

"I have problems with Tennis Australia and people don't know what's going on so it's tough for me to do that.

"I can't talk about it. It's just going to have to take time to clear and fix so we'll have to wait and see.'

Tomic sensationally promised to expose corruption within Tennis Australia before heading into the jungle but his stint on I'm A Celebrity may be short lived after he threatened to quit the show just two days in.

Australia's Davis Cup tie against Germany will begin in Brisbane on Friday.