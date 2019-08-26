‘He’s taken all my dignity from me’

A GOLD Coast woman has relived the terror of a brutal attack that has left her living in fear.

The 30-year-old woman was severely beaten, threatened with a knife and told she was going to be raped and burnt alive, in a horrifying 15-minute attack, it will be alleged.

The woman said she had only known her alleged attacker for two weeks, after a good Samaritan friend offered him a place to stay across the street.

She said she was on the toilet when the man entered her house on July 22.

Police will allege the man used a skateboard to bash the door of the bathroom and pry it open to get to the woman.

The woman now fears for her life following the alleged attack.

"Within seconds he's come into the bathroom with the knife, grabbed me by my throat and put my head into the wall. He just kept smacking my head into the wall.

"Then he said 'I'm gunna f***king kill you'.

"He kept saying things about how he didn't care if he went to jail, and how dare I disrespect him, that he's my friend.

"My pants started falling down and when I went to cover myself he shoved my head into the wall again and started crushing my jaw.

"He said, 'I'm gunna f***king kill you, you hear me, if you flinch, if you move, I will f***king kill you'."

He allegedly told the woman his planned to slaughter her pets in front of her, rape her, then douse her, her home and her car in petrol and burn them.

It was only when neighbours heard the shouting and entered through the front door he took off, only to repeatedly text and call her hours later, it will be alleged.

The woman has now moved out of her home and says she will likely leave the Gold Coast.

"Everything has been taken. It was just such a powerless feeling, like that's it, you're going to go, you're going to die. You've got no power, you've got nothing. He's just cornered you and there's no point even begging for your life.

"You just have to sit there and take whatever he's going to do to you. It's the worst feeling I've ever experienced. You don't even know what's reality anymore."

She said her alleged attacker took “everything” from her.

Police last week charged a 47-year-old Surfers Paradise man with assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive weapon, and entering a dwelling with intent to commit an indictable offence.

He is due to front Southport Magistrates Court on September 3.

The woman's friend said he found the alleged attacker living in his car weeks earlier, and invited him to stay in the shed of the home he shared with his mother and sister.

"It was only really in the last two weeks (before the attack) that I've noticed a massive switch in his moods," he said.

"He was telling (the victim) I wasn't allowed to come around anymore, he was getting jealous of me being around my friends. He was sort of infatuated with (her).

"I live with my mum and my sister, there's no way I'm going to have someone like that around. I just said, 'pack your shit now and get out of my house'."