‘He’s not a monster’: Mum’s message after punch death trial

THE grieving mum of Brett Thomson says she never wanted the man who delivered the punch which caused his death to go to jail - but her one wish is for her beloved son not to be remembered as a monster.

It was an emotional week for Nikki Thomson sitting in a Cairns courtroom listening as evidence of her son's derogatory language towards a young woman, dated 10-year-old criminal history and aggressive drunken behaviour were aired in the Cairns Supreme Court.

A jury took just 30 minutes to acquit young electrician Timothy England, 21, over Mr Thomson's death on Tuesday, finding he was acting in self defence when he punched the 32-year-old outside the Pier Bar on July 5, 2019.

Brett Thomson's mother Nikki Thomson with sons Jack and Khel outside the Cairns Supreme Court.



He was knocked unconscious at the scene and died four days later in Cairns Hospital.

But that brash, boorish, brawling image is not the memory his mum Nikki Thomson clings to, nor do their family and his close bunch of mates, and it is not the legacy she wants for her eldest son.

"He just loved life," she said.

"They painted a pretty bad picture of Brett, but he was always a kind boy.

"He was a bit of a ratbag, but who hasn't been.

"He didn't go out looking for fights."

Timothy England was found not guilty of unlawful striking causing death. Picture: Brendan Radke

She bravely spoke outside court to waiting media after the verdict was delivered, telling of their family's ongoing grief and that there would never be closure while clinging to her younger sons Jack and Khel.

And in an incredible olive branch she said she had not gone into that trial for blood, she just wants her son to "have a voice" in the process.

"We didn't want that boy to go to jail," she said.

"We know he didn't mean to kill Brett.

"We just want young people going out … to be careful."

The unlawful striking causing death charge Mr England originally faced is comparatively young legislation - introduced in 2014 as part of a "safe night out" State Government initiative.

Brett Thomson died in July 2019. Picture: Supplied

The three main defences to the charge used in courts are that the culprit cannot be identified, the strike did not "cause" the death, or - what happened in Mr England's case - the defendant was acting in either self defence or in defence of another person at the time.

His barrister Tony Kimmins argued during the trial Mr England was protecting his friend Finn Devine-Cameron who had a serious hand injury and was initially punched by Mr Thomson.

Almost every chair of the Supreme Court's large public gallery was filled throughout the trial with parties from both families.

As Ms Thomson and her family descended in the lift after the verdict late on Tuesday afternoon, she said she crumpled, empty and broken.

Nikki Thomson will keep advocating for organ donation. Picture: PETER CARRUTHERS

"That moment we had to leave that courtroom it was like the moment we had to walk away after the organ donation," she said.

"It's a feeling I wouldn't wish upon anyone."

In his death, Mr Thomson saved four lives through organ donation.

One of the recipients, a man who received a kidney, has already reached out to thank Ms Thomson and their family.

She has also penned a letter to the person who received his heart and said just knowing "Brett's heart beats still" helped and said she will continue to advocate for the organ donation cause.

The family will gather together at Trinity Beach on Saturday afternoon to release another handful of his ashes - a token to the tough week they faced.

Timothy England with solicitor Bebe Mellick (right) who said there were “no winners” after the end of the trial. Picture: Brendan Radke

Family and friends will also continue to hold annual memorials each July 9 - also at the beach - a fitting place for a man so at home in the water with his surfboard and sun-drenched blonde hair.

Speaking after the trial Mr England's solicitor Bebe Mellick captured the mood when he said there were "no winners" - one man was dead, another had faced almost two years going through court proceedings, all while likely reliving the fatal punch he delivered on a night - his 20th birthday - which should have been one of celebration.

Mr Mellick said he doubted whether the young father of one would ever want to speak publicly about what happened, just wanting to try to put it behind him and move on with his life.

