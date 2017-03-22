He's been in a crashing plane but says this was worse

THANK YOU: Daryl Small of Riverview is grateful to Yellow Cabs for helping him to retrieve this lost birthday card sent from his grandson to his wife Coreen.

FORMER serviceman Daryl Small knows the terror of being trapped in a plane on a collision course, but he's never felt the fear he experienced this week.

As Daryl was getting out of a taxi, he dropped something precious; the very first card his grandson had ever made and written.

It was for Daryl's wife Coreen and while it might not look special to other people, the three-year-old's handmade card is priceless for his grandparents.

He frantically called the cab company, Yellow Cabs, in desperate hope the car was still in the area.

The message circulated throughout the company's drivers.

When Daryl returned to his home after sounding the alarm, he had a message from Yellow Cabs saying the driver had returned the card.

Daryl Small of Riverview is greatful to Yellow Cabs for helping him to retrieve this lost birthday card sent from his grandson to his wife Coreen. David Nielsen

"I had a bag of bird seed and the card was hidden inside there,” Daryl said.

"My two grandsons mean the world to me.

"I had this horrible knot in my stomach.”

Daryl was told his card had made it down to Logan when the driver, Mohammad, took another fare.

He drove all the way back to Ipswich just to drop the card off.

"I've been through a few hairy situations but I cannot describe the relief I felt when I saw that card in the bird seed,” Daryl said.

"I'm so grateful.”