Heroin addict’s incredible transformation

A heroin addict has unveiled her incredible transformation after being hooked on the drug for two years.

Demi-Nicole Dunlop, 27, of Scotland, shared an emotional post with her Facebook followers explaining she is now four months clean of both crack cocaine and heroin.

She developed a daily addiction to the Class A drugs two years ago which left her looking gaunt, her skin to flare up with acne and her face to be covered in scabs.

"It's took me a very long time to feel I'm worthy. I've done well and feel proud of how far I've came. But that's only because of the incredible support of you all, I'll forever be grateful for that," Ms Dunlop wrote in her post.

Demi-Nicole Dunlop, 27, of Scotland, had a heroine and crack cocaine addiction for two years. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

It left her looking gaunt, her skin to flare up with acne and her face to be covered in scabs. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

After receiving treatment, the student, who is now engaged, has been clean for four months and showed off her glamorous transformation in a series of images.

She told followers she wanted to share the "graphic" before images of herself to give other drug addicts hope.

"The reasoning behind me sharing this graphic photos again of the before, during and after addiction is to now be shared, far and wide," she said.

"If you're reading this and you're in mid-addiction and you're feeling you will never get out of that dark, scary, black, horrible daily cycle of addiction, that black hole, then you can.

"Please please believe me. I had a large scale habit and I thought there was never gonna be a light at the end of the tunnel and I found it."

However, after vowing to turn her life around, Demi-Nicole has now been clean for four months. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

She took to her Facebook page to share before and after snaps of her incredible transformation. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

The 27-year-old said her journey hasn't been a "walk in the park" but reassured those in a similar situation they will eventually "become free of that dark black hole of addiction".

"I know that feeling of thinking it's impossible, I'm an example of it being possible.

"I was absolutely terrified initially of making my story public as most of you are aware, but I'm very lucky in the aspect of having such great support and positive feedback, and so will you."

Ms Dunlop explained that due to her "wrongs" her seven-month-old daughter Harlynn was removed from her care and put into a foster home.

The mother-of-two said her journey to recovery hasn’t been a ‘walk in the park’. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

"I fell pregnant mid-addiction, I got worse! I was in hospital 12 weeks and gave birth to my beautiful daughter Harlynn 5 weeks early, luckily she was born healthy & perfect," she said.

"However, weeks later she started to suffer withdrawals due to my addiction during pregnancy. "It eats me up daily that I allowed and I caused this to happen to the precious beautiful, little girl ever!"

The mother-of-two, who also has a seven-year-old son said she is now fighting her very best to do all she can to remain clean, however she said that with her eighth day in hospital admission, it has been a challenging journey.

The mother-of-two during her addiction. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

"I am feeling awful. Sick, severe fatigue, cold sweats, sore to touch, aches & pains … it's horrendous! Mentally I'm sad & lonely. I miss home!

"I'm in here, to reduce my methadone fast leading up to my rehabilitation long term placement (1 year, 4 months) approximately."

Both of her children are in the care of others until she makes a full recovery. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop

Admittedly, Ms Dunlop said at present, she is not in a "stable mindset" to raise either of her children - her son Hudson, who is in the care of her mother, and daughter Harlynn.

"I may be clean but far from healed and as it stands she's in the best place. Thriving, happy and meeting her milestones!" she said.

"This is my own fault and I'm suffering those consequences!"

Originally published as Heroin addict's incredible transformation

She wanted to share her ‘graphic’ before photos to give other addict’s hope that there is light at the end of a ‘dark place’. Picture: Facebook/Demi-Nicole Dunlop