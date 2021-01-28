Heroic towie who tried to save pregnant couple out of work

The selfless tow truck driver who rushed to aid Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter is now out of work as a result of the shock event.

The selfless tow truck driver who rushed to aid Matty Field and Kate Leadbetter is now out of work as a result of the shock event.

The heroic tow truck driver who tried to save Kate Leadbetter and Matty Field after they were hit by an allegedly stolen SUV at Alexandra Hills is now out of work.

Daniel Edie's truck was struck by the allegedly stolen car, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old Waterford West teen, right before that car hit and killed Mr Field and his pregnant partner Ms Leadbetter at the intersection of Finucane Rd and Vienna Drive on Australia Day.

Mr Edie's sister Samantha Rasborsek said the emotional impact of the day's events were proving a heavy burden for the local towie, who was now out of work because his tuck had been impounded as evidence.

Police investigate a serious crash scene that involved Daniel Edie’s two truck. Photo: Steve Pohlner

"We are extremely lucky and grateful that he only received cuts and bruises and no serious physical injuries, but the mental and emotional impact is greater than we can imagine for him. "Not only did he try to help the deceased and injured, he also immediately went into automatic mode and diverted traffic away from the scene and stayed and cleaned up the accident scene as everything was taken away that night."

Mr Edie works for his parents' small, Capalaba-based business Reliable Towing.

"As the accident was a crime scene the police have impounded his truck for evidence which means he can no longer work and unfortunately until the police complete their investigation it's unknown when the truck will be released to then be able to claim on insurance," Ms Rasborsek said.

Damage to Daniel Edie's tow truck after it was struck by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day. Picture: Sky News

"To buy a tow truck takes months to order in and customise from the truck manufacturer so he is going to be without an income for months while trying to get over the anguish of the accident."

Ms Rasborsek has launched a Go Fund Me campaign to help her brother pay his bills while he waits for a new truck in the wake of the horror events of Tuesday.

It raised more than $1000 in its first four hours.

"He has not asked us to do this.

Damage to Daniel Edie's tow truck after it was struck by an allegedly stolen car at Alexandra Hills on Australia Day. Picture: Sky News

"I'm trying to do what I can to help him be able to continue to pay his bills and support his family and to also help my parents business stay afloat.

"Without the truck they cannot do the work required to pay him and leaves my father working double in the only remaining truck to keep the company afloat in an already difficult time. "Reliable Towing is a small family business that has helped many out in their time of need when they have been involved in traffic accidents so please let's help them now they need help."

People lay flowers at the crash scene where Matty Field, Kate Leadbetter and their unborn child lost their lives on Tuesday. Picture: John Gass

In a heartfelt message to friends, Mr Edie's son Jeremee said while his father would never ask for assistance, now was the time he needed it.

"My dad is never one to ask for help from anyone and will always sort things out on his own, he is always there for anyone that needs help wether they ask for it or not.

"My Aunty has created this to help support my dad and my mum because my dad has no tow truck now and probably won't for sometime.

"All I ask now is that if you can help please do, and if you can't help just please make sure you look out for people when they need help even if it's just a chat."

Originally published as Heroic towie who tried to save pregnant couple now out of work