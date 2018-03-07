Heroes saved man, stopped fuel station explosion catastrophe

Matthew Hull helped saved a man's life and prevent a disastrous fire at a petrol station in Rockhampton in 2015.

BRAVE men risked their own safety to save a suicidal man and prevent disaster when petrol was ignited at a service station.

On Tuesday, Wade Capps and Matthew Thomas Hull were honoured with Australian Bravery Decorations for their courage during the dangerous October 2015 incident.

As Mr Hull pulled up at a service station north of Rockhampton, he saw a man with two hoses in his hands "spraying around” petrol.

"I stopped and sort of looked twice,” Mr Hull said after the men were awarded with medals at Brisbane's Government House.

"And then I saw him take a lighter out of his pocket - to light the fuel coming from the bowser.”

People emerged from the Berserker service station, telling the man to drop the hoses.

Mr Hull said the man refused, then sprayed petrol all over the forecourt.

"People were yelling at him to stop, saying he was going to hurt people. And that's when he said he only wanted to hurt himself.”

Meanwhile, Mr Capps saw flames starting to climb up one of the bowsers.

Risking his own safety, he grabbed a fire extinguisher and put the fire out.

Mr Hull and other good Samaritans managed to take the hoses off the agitated man after a short struggle.

"A few weeks later I realised it was probably more scary than I thought,” Mr Hull said.

But he said he was "a bit nervous” about getting the medal at the Government House ceremony.

Mr Hull recognised the brave deeds of Mr Capps and other people at the service station.

"There were two other people apart from myself and Mr Capps. I actually knew them from football but it was just a coincidence that when I pulled up Joel Harris and Dave Harris were actually inside the service station at the time.”

Mr Hull said the men communicated with one another, working together to disarm the upset man.

The Australian Bravery Decorations were presented at the Investiture Room in Government House.

Eleven of the 20 recipients were current or former Queensland Police Service staff.

Governor Paul de Jersey presented the awards to people from across Queensland and northern NSW. -NewsRegional