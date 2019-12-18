Heroes celebrate 60 years of protecting the community

Members from the Harrisville Fire Brigade. The brigade is celebrating 60 years of protecting the community.

WHEN danger arises, the brave firefighters from the Harrisville Fire Brigade have always been at the forefront protecting the community.

From responding to out of control bushfires in searing temperatures to the sad mission of recovering bodies after fatal accidents, the dedicated crew members have risked their lives countless times to protect the region they call home.

Now the community has the opportunity to personally thank the crew for their heroism at the station’s 60th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, December 15. The celebration will commence with a presentation and morning tea for past members and invited guests and will follow with an open day from 11am.

The celebrations were meant to be held earlier this year but with the high number of bushfires that have flared up across the Scenic Rim, the celebrations had to be postponed.

Firefighter Graham Taylor said the station had a rich history and came from humble beginnings with only a few crew members.

“In 1956 the Harrisville and District Progress Association invited members of the Ipswich Fire Brigade board to attend a meeting in the Harrisville School of Arts with a view to forming a fire brigade in Harrisville,” he said.

“The board set strict requirements and standards of an auxiliary fireman. They had to be under the age of 32, be of good character and health, must live in proximity of the fire station and must not have been convicted of any major crime or criminal offence.

“Only three men at the meeting measured up. However, a crew of young men were soon recruited from the community and they commenced training in 1956.

“The first auxiliary station was established in two garages behind the Railway Hotel, then owned by Mr and Mrs J Avard.

“The present station was opened in April 1959. It was opened by then Moreton Shire Chairman, Cr HW Hayes, who also kindly donated the land on which the station is built.”

In the early years, the Harrisville Fire Brigade responded to several fires, but Mr Taylor said their skills were put to the test when the Railway Hotel went up in flames in 1961.

“The crew fought the fire for several hours with only a trailer pump and despite their efforts the Railway was lost forever,” Mr Taylor said.

“The crew did manage to save the Commercial Hotel which stood opposite, and the residence of District Officer Faulkner, and proved their worth to the community.”

Over the years, the brigade has responded to or assisted with many large emergency incidents. These include responding to a Black Hawk helicopter crash in Warrill View, attend the scene of a fatal parachute and aircraft crash that killed six people in Mutdapilly, and put out a large blaze that erupted at the Peak Crossing State School.

The team have also assisted with wildfires in New South Wales and also travelled to north Queensland to offer their assistance after Cyclone Larry hit.

Mr Taylor said the firefighters who continue to serve the community today are well trained and ready to put on their gear and jump into the truck if needed.

“Today the Harrisville Fire Brigade has a modern and well-equipped fire appliance that can handle a large range of fire incidents, should the need arise,” he said.

“The brigade continues to train on a weekly basis and call outs are now via mobile phone, replacing the town siren.

“Crews are trained in first aid with advance resuscitation and their skills are updated regularly. “They are also regularly called to attend to car accidents and assist the Queensland Ambulance Service.”

The Harrisville Fire Station is located at 50 Queen St, Harrisville.