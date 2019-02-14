Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
News

VIDEO: Hero truckie pulls toddler from wreckage

Kate Dodd
by
14th Feb 2019 10:11 AM

TRUCK driver Dave Lynch is being hailed as a hero after pulling a toddler from a wreckage after a three-car crash in Victoria.

In dashcam footage posted to the Bayswater Mitre 10 Facebook page, who Dave is the delivery driver for and has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver, a car loses control coming around a bend and takes out a white car and hits another black one.

The motor appears to be flung out of the white car and Dave skilfully avoids smashing his own vehicle, a Nissan UD crane truck weighing about 17 tonnes, into any of the cars involved.

Dave, who has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver and has worked with Bayswater Mitre 10 for 15 years, rushed to help the occupants of the cars and pulled a young toddler to safety from the wreckage.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

bayswater mitre 10 hero hero truckie truck driver truckie victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    premium_icon Special $1 for 28 days digital subscription offer

    News We’ve got a special introductory subscription offer that allows you to enjoy Queensland’s best journalism at a price that’s affordable to everyone.

    Summer dry a tough test for rose man's labour of love

    premium_icon Summer dry a tough test for rose man's labour of love

    Gardening This year, his Valentine's Day crop is less robust

    Plan to install fighter jets and help revitalise CBD

    premium_icon Plan to install fighter jets and help revitalise CBD

    Council News 'Make the district a war zone to lure visitors': Man's plan

    'Ipswich can feel proud of waste': MP's sensational call

    premium_icon 'Ipswich can feel proud of waste': MP's sensational call

    Environment The opposition has called on the government to 'stop fooling around'