A hero police dog has tracked down four men hiding in long grass after they allegedly smashed their way into two supermarkets at Ipswich overnight.

Police allege the men drove a stolen black Volkswagon Jetta to the Woolworths at Fernvale where they tried to smash entry through the doors just after midnight.

Their plan was foiled when cleaners disturbed the men who fled the scene and drove to another Woolworths in Collingwood.

The men then allegedly used a sledgehammer to smash the glass door into the store, stealing cigarettes and mobile phones before fleeing in the Jetta.

Police followed the car onto the Cunningham Highway and Ripley Road where it stopped behind the Ripley Town Centre and the four men fled on foot.

The police dog tracked the men for 20 minutes before finding them hiding in long grass near the Centenary Highway roundabout.

During the arrest, one of the men was bitten on the leg by the police dog and was taken to Ipswich Hospital.

The stolen property was allegedly found later in the car.

Detectives will allege the Volkswagen was stolen from a Logan Reserve house on April 7 and the number plates attached to the vehicle were stolen from a Bethania residence on April 13.

Two Springfield men, aged 28 and 27, along with two 26-year-old's from Logan Central and Loganlea were each charged with one count each of break and enter, attempted break and enter, receiving tainted property, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and obstruct police.

They will all appear in the Ipswich Magistrates Court tomorrow, May 4.

Originally published as Hero police dog tracks four alleged burglars hiding in grass