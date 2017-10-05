30°
Heritage protection a key for Rochelle Caloon

Division 7 candidates David Martin and Rochelle Caloon at pre-polling on Tuesday.
Joel Gould
PROTECTING and preserving Ipswich heritage is a major focus for Division 7 candidate Rochelle Caloon.

The Ipswich hairdresser (pictured) was on the pre-poll booth in Ipswich when she caught up with the QT and told us what sort of feedback she was receiving from voters.

She has received a positive response to her own message but said the electorate had concerns about historic buildings and not having enough options for entertainment in the city heart.

"From what I am hearing a lot of people are concerned about old buildings being torn down," she said.

"Our heritage should stay. We have got some of the best buildings in the world.

"I have lived overseas and we compare to anywhere, and our churches are just beautiful. My commitment is to maintain the heritage and bring the community and heart back to Ipswich.

"If we want to go bowling we have to go to Acacia Ridge. If we want to go ice skating we have to go that way. I don't want to travel there. I live in Ipswich. I want to bring those kinds of businesses here."

Ms Caloon explained why she entered the race and how she was pulling out all stops to meet the undecided voters.

"I was sick of being that mum on the lounge whingeing that our kids didn't have things to do, so that is why I am doing it," she said.

"I am enjoying meeting people in the community and seeing what their concerns are.

"I had a lady yesterday inbox me from Raceview to ask me to come and meet her and her friends because they didn't know who they were going to vote for. I saw her yesterday and her concern was kids riding around the streets without helmets on."

