'Ridiculous': Council refuses renovation at heritage home

NOT FAIR: Karen Solomon of Newtown is angry with Ipswich City Council for refusing her plans to build a colonial style double car port at her Newtown home.

A FURIOUS home owner's dream of finishing her heritage renovation have been dashed after the council rejected her development application.

Newtown resident Karen Solomon planned to build a $20,000 colonial style double car port at her Frederick St home.

It's part of a lengthy renovation that has transformed the home from an unsightly white mess with a brick base and aluminium sliding windows to a classic style Queenslander with big open wooden verandahs and features.

But when she lodged an application in November to add the double car port the Ipswich City Council put its foot down, saying her proposal would negatively impact the premier heritage precinct.

Ms Solomon was issued with a decision notice on January 3 saying her request had been refused along with instructions on how to lodge an appeal.

The council says it offered a range of alternatives including a special exemption to allow a single car port to be built, or, having the structure down the side of the house.

That's not what Ms Solomon wants. She says there are many homes in the same area with similar garages and refuses to believe the open double garage with gable fretworks and no doors will reduce the heritage value of her home.

"It's ridiculous," Ms Solomon said. "I don't want a carport in my backyard. I want to preserve the space there. As an owner of an older home you have to build in expensive colonial materials which is a penalty so we should at least be able to have access to the same amenities as other residents if we are prepared to pay for it."

The council says it takes the role of preserving heritage and character very seriously and the decision to refuse Ms Solomon's application was carefully considered.

Planning boss Councillor Andrew Antoniolli said there were provisions in the planning scheme to ensure car accommodation did not dominate the streetscape nor obscure the view of historic homes.

"Council carefully considered the application... ," Cr Antoniolli said.

"Frederick St is one of Ipswich's premier heritage precincts with an intact historic streetscape that includes an award-winning heritage home next door."

Ms Solomon says it is developers and investors destroying Newtown's character by building detached homes in what used to be large backyards, not home owners like herself.