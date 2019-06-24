Heritage coffee nook open and frothing up

SET inside Ipswich's home of Antiques the Heritage Coffee Corner is quickly becoming a popular place to sit and relax after a day out in Ipswich.

Owner Ailsa Andersen serves up delicious home cooking as well as coffee and tea.

She used to run Richy's coffee in Woodend and decided to take a chance on another business when she saw that there was previously a café in the centre.

Ms Andersen said the sale of Richy's has settled and she's closing that chapter of her life and moving on to the next one. She said there was a cafe in the centre before and she has decided to revive it.

With the ambiance of the heritage listed former Congregational Sunday school hall built in 1895 the café has a charming décor featuring upcycled tables and chairs that were used in Ms Andersen's former café.

"This outstanding heritage-listed building has the perfect ambience for a coffee shop, not to mention plenty of antiques, memorabilia and retro items for sale,” she said.

Ms Andersen serves chai and turmeric lattes, as well as hot chocolates and caters for a range of food allergies.

Alongside the beverages she serves a range of sweet and savoury fare, including comforting soups and delectable sweets like lemon and lime cheese cake and vanilla slice.

She also makes a range of light meals for dinners, from frittatas to savoury muffins, mince and quiches as well as salads and sandwiches.

Ms Andersen's old fashioned home-cooking is available for morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea, the same hours as the Ipswich Antique Centre from 10am to 5pm every day except Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Ipswich Antique Centre is located at 86 East St, Ipswich.