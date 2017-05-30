24°
Heritage Bank opens charity fund for slain police officer

Meghan Harris
| 30th May 2017 12:11 PM

Senior Constable Brett Forte with wife and fellow police officer Susan Forte.
HERITAGE Bank has opened a charity fund for the family of police officer Brett Forte who was gunned down yesterday in the Lockyer Valley.

Snr Const Forte was tragically killed in the line of duty trying to arrest Rick Maddison, wanted on a string of serious offences.

Heritage Bank wasted no time in finding a way to help support his wife Susan Forte and their three young children.

The bank has generously kick-started the Brett Forte Family Fund with a $10,000 donation.

Heritage chairman Kerry Betros said it was devastating that a police officer had left home in the morning to do his job protecting society, and never returned.

lockyer valley shooting
"This is an absolute tragedy and our hearts and thoughts go out to Senior Constable Forte's family," he said.

"We've lost a hero, a husband and a father, a man who put his own life on the line in the service of others.

"While nothing can ever make up for that loss, what we can all do is rally around the family he has left behind, and support them in their time of need.

"We are a supportive and caring community, and I know that people will come together to help in whatever way they can."

Heritage Bank was authorised to open the account by the Queensland Police  and also received permission from the family.

Flowers in tribute to Brett Forte.
Corporate communications manager Andrew Fox said the charity fund was a way to help the family at a time of tragedy.

"Heritage has done various things to help different causes and events over the years but this is a devastating tragedy which hits close to home," he said.

"It is a way to give the family a bit of extra financial support in this tough time and help them rebuild.

"We encourage people to give whatever they can."

Press conference outside Toowoomba Police Station following the death of Senior Constable Brett Forte
Donations to the Brett Forte Fund can be made into the following account via direct debit or at any Heritage Bank branch:

Brett Forte Family Fund

  • BSB:  638 - 010
  • Account Number: 14368927
  • For transfers from a Heritage account, the account type is S1

The Queensland Police Union has also established a Brett Forte Remembrance Fund for those wishing to make a donation to the family.

Donations can be made via transfer or at Westpac Bank branch.

Queensland Police Union of Employees Brett Forte Remembrance Fund

QBANK

  • BSB: 704 052
  • Account Number: 100 179 875

For QBank transfers funds account type is S1

WESTPAC

  • BSB: 034 838
  • Acct no: 263281
     
Topics:  funds heritage bank police toowoomba

