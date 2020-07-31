Here’s your Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

WHAT began as a fairly quiet week has turned into a storm of worry over the very real possibility that community transmission of COVID-19 may have been introduced to the Ipswich region thanks to the actions of a couple of very stupid people (and that's putting it lightly).

We will have to wait and see what the full consequences are, but with one case already confirmed at Bellbird Park as a result, things aren't looking good.

Our COVID-19 crisis leads off this week's Friday Top Five.

1. Reckless, ignorant, or both?

19-year-old Olivia Winnie Muranga (left) and Diana Lasu are in strife after allegedly lying to authorities and potentially spreading COVID-19.

By now we are all well aware of the story of these young women, who, after travelling to Melbourne and Sydney, allegedly lied to authorities in order to get back into Queensland.

From there it is confirmed at least one of them travelled to restaurants and bars across the southeast, including Ipswich, while infected with coronavirus.

The news triggered a rapid response from authorities and the public, with a popular Springfield Thai restaurant shut down, basketball games called off, and a testing clinic set up.

Public reaction to this story has understandably been huge.

One thinks the consequences for these young women could be dire if more cases arise and lives are lost as a result of their actions.

2. Remembering the heroes of Box Flat

Brothers Murray (left) and Brett Rogers honour their lost dad Lenard at the Box Flat Memorial.

Box Flat was one of those stories we were always told about as kids growing up in Ipswich. Having been born long after the disaster, I wasn't there to see the effect on people at the time, but you certainly learn about it over time.

The loss of 18 hardworking and brave men that day was something of a turning point in mine safety, albeit one that unfortunately didn't result in the end of the dangers for coal miners in Australia.

On Friday the 48th anniversary commemoration service was held at the Box Flat Memorial, and I was there to speak to family members and friends of those lost miners.

3. Miracle start to life

Little Catherine Knopf spent the first 94 days of her life fighting in the ICU.

As you might have noticed, we've been calling for your votes in the Ipswich's Cutest Bubs poll.

This week, we featured a poll for Ipswich's Miracle Bubs and also told the story of little Catherine Knopf, who amazingly survived despite being born at just under 30 weeks into the pregnancy.

For those wondering, we are just about to compile the most popular entries out of each of the three categories for Ipswich's Cutest Bub 2020 to put it out for a final vote. Look out for the poll this weekend.

4. Talent breeding ground

St Mary's College student Tahnee Summerville

Our long-serving sports editor David Lems is as passionate about junior sport as he is about covering the elite.

In recent weeks he has been in touch with Ipswich's schools to compile their list of best up and coming talent.

You may have already noticed the special features we ran on Ipswich State High, St Peter Claver College and Ipswich Grammar School over the past fortnight.

This week it was St Mary's turn.

This is another school overflowing with sporting talent that could well become part of the next generation of national stars.

5. Disturbing story of cruelty

Terence Anthony Burke leaves court after admitting to animal cruelty charges.

Reporting on the courts is part of our important role in the community, and with that role comes the often unfortunate job of telling you about stories that might make you feel unwell.

This week's sentencing of a Goodna man for the cruel drowning of a dog was one of those stories.

Judging by the reaction, many of you would agree that such extreme levels of cruelty towards animals, particularly man's best friend, is not acceptable.

And a warning, this story contains graphic content.

