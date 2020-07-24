Here’s your Friday top five: With editor Andrew Korner

IT HAS been another busy week in Ipswich news, which means a busy week for the Queensland Times team.

As you may have noticed, our new digital flipbook edition has got underway and the reaction from our readers has been encouraging.

We know that after the death of our print edition many of you were crying out for something resembling the old format.

Now that we have brought it to you, we realise from feedback received already that there are a few improvements that could be made.

Over the coming weeks we will endeavour to make the flipbook edition as useful as possible to our readers.

Here are my top five stories for the week.

1. Police extradite man over torture and kidnapping

Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly.

This was one of the most disturbing incidents we have seen, so we have been eagerly awaiting any new developments.

Behind the scenes, detectives have been investigating the brutal bashing and torture of Eduardus Groenewegan and Caroll Dufailly for many months.

The couple was allegedly held against their will at their Raceview business and tortured in October last year.

2. Electric car revolution

Aerial view of Goodna Technology Park.

News that a new electric car charging station was being created at Goodna may have baffled some readers this week, after all, how many of us actually drive an electric car?

The answer? Not many. There are only about 2000 electric car owners in the entire state of Queensland, but the Government is planning ahead.

3. Mayor marks first 100 days

The Queensland Times Mayoral candidate forum held at USQ Ipswich on Tuesday night. Teresa Harding.

Tumultuous is a word that comes to mind when considering Ipswich City Council's run over the past two years. Our new Mayor Teresa Harding has come into the job with a promise of a fresh start, but just as she marked her first 100 days in office, it was revealed she had been referred to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

4. Revamped turf club raring to go

The newly refurbished Ipswich Events and Entertainment Centre.

The Ipswich Turf Club has fought its fair share of battles on the way to securing the tens of millions of dollars of refurbishments that have taken place over the past year.

The entrance to The Barn restaurant.

With the hard yards now in the past, general manager Brett Kitching is keen as mustard to promote the club's new facilities and family restaurant, complete with kids' play areas.

If COVID-19 doesn't get in the way, the 2021 Ipswich Cup is shaping up to be huge.

5. Footy is back

Ipswich and Toowoomba have joined forces to try to salvage what is left of the 2020 rugby league season. Meetings conducted this week have resulted in an agreed August 1 restart to the season, with a grand final day scheduled for mid-October.

Coming up

Reporter Paige Ashby is going back through the history books of Ipswich Grammar and Ipswich Girls Grammar to find those former students who have gone on to great things in later life.

Look out for the Outstanding Alumni series launch featuring IGGS on Friday and keep an eye out during the week as we feature IGS.