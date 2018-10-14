Here's why Happy is the only dwarf allowed to go shopping

SHOPPING, particularly grocery shopping, is probably one of the most detested domestic activities in any household.

However, we all must be sustained so it is a necessary activity.

Many reasons are given for feeling this way about grocery shopping. One Brisbane shopping centre has come up with a solution.

Alongside other standard rules, it has added "No Grumpy People".

OK, so if Grumpy is not allowed into the centre, this leaves only six of the Seven Dwarfs who can do the shopping.

But would you really want Sneezy, the dwarf who sneezes a lot, spreading germs throughout the store?

No, of course not.

So what about Dopey the dwarf who is "stupefied by sleep or a drug" or appears "idiotic"? Nah let's keep this one out as well.

Now we are down to four. Maybe the shopping centre should also ban Sleepy, as he is prone to having a difficulty in keeping awake.

He is very drowsy and somewhat somnolent. Shopping centres are not places to lay one's head even if you feel like a rest.

This only leaves Doc, Bashful and Happy.

Bashful, because of his insecurities, may not be the best choice to shop and Doc, well, he may be just too busy to have the time for shopping. Just add these to the list as well.

Happy is the only one who should be allowed to go shopping after all he is noted for his cheerful disposition. This dwarf exudes terms such as dexterous, skilful and is pleasantly appropriate to the shopping experience.

Or maybe Snow White should do the shopping as she is more likely to cope with narrow isles that are usually clogged with staff stacking shelves or people with their trolleys standing around.

Others object to the noise levels from in-house radio announcements, annoying music, usually on loops. Do any shoppers really like these things when they are shopping?

According to one supermarket, apparently not.

They have recently brought in a "quiet-hour program" that is designed to reduce noise and distractions to make shopping more pleasant for their customers.

According to this particular chain supermarket: "During quiet hour, store lighting is dimmed by 50 per cent, the radio switched off, register and scanner volumes reduced to the lowest level and PA announcements are also stopped, except in the case of emergencies."

"The program, reduces noise and distractions to make shopping easier for customers who find heightened sensory environments challenging", the company said.

Grumpy people may not be tolerated by those working in the retail sector, but those lacking in manners may also get a cool response: "Please do not use your mobile device at the counter," a sign at a checkout reads. "We give you our full attention. We would appreciate yours."

People using their phone while being served at the checkout are just rude and have no manners. A trend that seems to have expanded in society. No wonder Grumpy is seen everywhere.