ROAD CLOSURES: Where you can't drive during the marathon

Anthony Schwarz is running the Springfield Marathon on June 10. Rob Williams

HUNDREDS of runners will be taking over Springfield tomorrow.

The inaugual McGrath Greater Springfield Marathon will have runners starting at 6.30am taking on one of seven different challenges.

Road closures:

From 3am to 10am:

Springfield Central Blvd (between Springfield Greenbank Arterial and Grande Ave)

Parkland Dr (between Springfield Central Blvd

Wellness Way) and Wellness Way (between Parkland Dr and Health Care Dr)

From 3am to 1pm:

Sinnathamby Blvd (between Main St and Health Care Dr)

Health Care Dr (between Sinnathamby Blvd and Wellness Way) will be partially closed

Mercy Ave open to local traffic only.

Where to park:

A mixture of free and paid parking options are available:

Education City Drive (some free some paid)

University Drive

Barry Alexander Drive

Ian Keiler Drive

Mary Mackenroth Lane (paid)

Orion Springfield Central

Organiser Maria Becis said the Springfield Marathon was on track to hit 1000 participants.

The Marathon, will be IAAF-AIMS certified and used by many runners as a lead up to the Gold Coast marathon.

All adult events start at the very top of Springfield Central Blvd.

At the half way mark runners make their way down Wellness Way to complete the second half of the event along the wide and tree-lined Sinnathamby Blvd.

Drink stations are located every 2km.

The marathon starts at 6.20am with a course briefing and welcome, running starts at 6.30am.

The child friendly 1km run or walk starts at 9am. All events are expected to finish at 1pm.

During the day River 94.9 will be broadcasting live and the Salvation Army will be raising money for the Red Shield Appeal.

Springfield Central State School will be cooking a barbecue and coffee vans will be operating along with stalls, across from Quest.