Here's where you can see Santa in Ipswich

HERE'S 10 places where you can find Santa in the Ipswich area from now until the big day.

Find out where you and your pets can get your photo taken with the great big man in red.

1. Christmas Twilight Parade

Today's Christmas Twilight Parade featuring Santa starts at 6.45pm at the Top of Town and heads down Brisbane St to d'Arcy Doyle Place. Then Santa joins Mayor Andrew Antoniolli in turning on the City's Christmas lights, heralding the 2017 Christmas season.

2. Riverlink

Santa is arriving on Saturday.

See Santa and Mrs Claus at the Gasometer area outside BCF from 10.30am.

Then get ready for an acrobatic, hilarious elf wrapping department Christmas show. Mary, Joseph and the three Wise Men will all be there as well as stilt walking snowlings. Santa will be available for photos after the show and every day until Christmas Eve. The only exceptions will be November 19 and a special needs day on November 26, which you can book for -phone 3294 5500.

Times vary daily, check online.

Photo sitting is free with prints starting at $15.

3. Orion Springfield

Santa will be at Orion Springfield for pics with kids from now until Christmas Eve.

Santa will do pics with pets twice a week. You can book online.

Photo packs start at $20.95.

4. Redbank Plaza

See Santa from November 25 every day until Christmas Eve.

Times vary check out the Redbank Plaza website for information.

Photo prints cost $10, or are free if kids sign up for VIK club.

5. Brassall Christmas in the Park

Making a special appearance, Santa will be at this year's annual Christmas in the park event.

Councillor Cheryl Bromage said the free family-friendly carols event had become a tradition for many families.

Celebrate the joy of Christmas with a three-hour stage show featuring talented Ipswich residents and finishing with a spectacular fireworks display. The Orpheus Chorale Orchestra will accompany featured artists.

Some of the entertainers include performances by the Cambrian Youth and Junior choirs, Krystel and Georgia Spark, Dancetime Studio and Julie Sibley.

Bring: picnic rugs and chairs

Where: Suttons Park Brassall

When: Friday November 24, 6pm-9pm

6. Ipswich City Mall

Santa will appear at the monthly Ipswich CBD food fair on November 25.

It is free entry and parking for the food fair. Then you can take a selfie of Santa with your pets on December 16 from 9.30am-12.30pm in the Ipswich City Mall.

7. Booval Fair Shopping Centre

You can get a photo with Santa from December 1 - Christmas Eve and every child gets a free gift. Pet pics with Santa on November 25 and 26 at Pet Barn for a $5 donation to the Pet Barn Foundation. Pics cost $10 or are free with in store spend.

8. Mayors Christmas Carols

See Santa at the Mayor's Christmas Carols at North Ipswich Reserve on December 2. The carols start at 5.30pm until 9.30pm and finish with fireworks.

9. Springfield Christmas Markets

Santa will drop into Springfield for the Christmas markets on December 2. There will be market stalls and Christmas carols in the food court of Robelle Domain, Springfield Central from 3pm-8pm.

10. Brassall Shopping Centre

Get your photo taken with Santa from December 4 until Christmas Eve from 10am-2pm. There will be a price for prints, more information in store.