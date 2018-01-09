Where to get Princess Charlotte’s coat

Princess Charlotte wore a $207 burgundy coat to her first day of nursery school. Picture: AFP.

Princess Charlotte wore a $207 burgundy coat to her first day of nursery school. Picture: AFP.

PRINCESS Charlotte looked thrilled to be heading off for her first day of nursery today - and was definitely well wrapped up against the cold.

Kensington Palace released adorable photos of the 2-year-old beaming as she prepared for her first day of nursery at Willcocks Nursery School, which is just a stone's throw from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's apartment at Kensington Palace.

Charlotte was dressed smartly in a AU$207 red coat from one of mum Kate's favourite designers, Amaia Kids.

The Razorbill coat is described as being a "classic boiled wool coat in lovely rich burgundy" and having a "fitted shape and very warm".

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge leaves for her first day of nursery at the Willcocks Nursery School. Picture: AFP.

The website adds that there is also a "matching bonnet", but despite the chilly temperatures, Charlotte went off to school hatless.

However, her matching red shoes - Mary Jane burgundy - were from the same label, and are priced at AU$76.

There are still shoes and coats available on the site, but if you want to get the look for less, there is a coat in a similar shade with a detachable hood for sale at Zara Kids for just AU$62.

Charlotte will be a full-time pupil at the nursery, which charges fees of just over AU$5,185 a term for pupils attending its Monday to Friday morning school.

It was announced last month she would be attending the nursery in Kensington.

The nursery has an "outstanding" rating by Ofsted, thanks to the "staff's meticulous planning skills in ensuring children's individual learning needs are met".

The Duchess of Cambridge likes to dress Princess Charlotte in burgundy. Picture: Mark Large/Daily Mail/PA Wire.

It has an all-female staff and is run by Lavinia Taylor, who has been headmistress since September 2009.

The school offers pottery and poetry classes, and part of the induction includes a short "stay and play" session where pupils are asked to bring a toy or photo in to show from home.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.