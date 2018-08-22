Menu
Here's where to fill up in Ipswich today

22nd Aug 2018 3:00 PM

RACQ is urging Ipswich motorists to hold off topping up the tank today with the price of unleaded fuel falling across the city.

The peak motoring body currently lists a fair fuel price for the 4305 postcode as $143.7.

If you have to fill up, the cheapest place to do so is at BP Silkstone. At 2pm, the station at 134 Blackstone and Cole Sts was selling unleaded between $134.8 - 139.7.

A further 15 stations across Ipswich are selling between $139.8 - $144.7, including Caltex Ripley, BP Amberley, Puma Citiswich, 7 Eleven Raceview and Caltex/Woolworths Booval.

Six servos are listed at overpriced, selling between $144.8 - $149.7, including Metro Fuel Ipswich, 7-Eleven North Ipswich and Caltex Brassall.

BP Haigslea is the most expensive today with a price range between $149.8 - $154.7.

The news is less upbeat if you drive a diesel.

"Prices are high in this area," advise RACQ, with $147.7 listed as a fair price today.

United Booval is the only site coming in at under that, selling between $141.8 - $146.7.

A further nine sites are selling between $146.8 - $151.7, including Puma Citiswich, 7 Eleven Flinders View, Caltex Blacksoil and BP Amberley.

