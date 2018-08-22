Here's where to fill up in Ipswich today

RACQ is urging Ipswich motorists to hold off topping up the tank today with the price of unleaded fuel falling across the city.

The peak motoring body currently lists a fair fuel price for the 4305 postcode as $143.7.

If you have to fill up, the cheapest place to do so is at BP Silkstone. At 2pm, the station at 134 Blackstone and Cole Sts was selling unleaded between $134.8 - 139.7.

A further 15 stations across Ipswich are selling between $139.8 - $144.7, including Caltex Ripley, BP Amberley, Puma Citiswich, 7 Eleven Raceview and Caltex/Woolworths Booval.

Six servos are listed at overpriced, selling between $144.8 - $149.7, including Metro Fuel Ipswich, 7-Eleven North Ipswich and Caltex Brassall.

BP Haigslea is the most expensive today with a price range between $149.8 - $154.7.

The news is less upbeat if you drive a diesel.

"Prices are high in this area," advise RACQ, with $147.7 listed as a fair price today.

United Booval is the only site coming in at under that, selling between $141.8 - $146.7.

A further nine sites are selling between $146.8 - $151.7, including Puma Citiswich, 7 Eleven Flinders View, Caltex Blacksoil and BP Amberley.