Where our busiest online shoppers live

Five of the 10 busiest online shopping postcodes in the past year are in country areas.

Five of the 10 busiest online shopping postcodes in the past year are in country areas.

REGIONAL Australians and people living in outer suburbs are the nation's most prolific users of online marketplaces.

New data from ebay.com.au also explodes the myth that Australians use it mainly to buy and sell second-hand goods, and unveils the number one pet hate of online shoppers - delivery costs.

It found five of the 10 busiest online shopping postcodes in the past year are in country areas, and each state's most active online shoppers live far from CBDs.

The managing director of eBay Australia and New Zealand, Tim MacKinnon, said many areas outside cities did not have large shopping malls, so the only way for people to access major retailers was online.

Online shopping has grown strongly in the past year.

"Ninety-one per cent of what we sell is new," he said. eBay is Australia's fifth busiest website after Google.com.au, Google.com, Facebook.com and Youtube.com.

From mid-June, ebay.com.au will launch a new membership program, eBay Plus, that offers free delivery and other benefits. It will cost shoppers $49 a year, but there is a special introductory offer price of $29 for the first year after a free 30-day trial.

"You sign up to eBay Plus and receive free delivery and returns on 15 million items from tens of thousands of Aussie retailers including Myer, Target and Chemist Warehouse," Mr MacKinnon said.

E-COMMERCE: How I mastered online selling

New Roy Morgan Research data shows 9.5 million Australians bought something online in any month during the year to March - up 9 per cent - and spokesman Norman Morris said there was "plenty of scope" for more growth.

"It comes down to speed, convenience and price," Mr Morris said.

"In the country you have equal access, providing transport is suitable," he said.

However, Australia still lags other countries for the proportion of retail business done online. "The thing that has held Australia back is shipping costs," Mr MacKinnon said.

The managing director for eBay Australia, Tim MacKinnon, says shipping costs have held back online shoppers. Photo: AAP/Dean Lewins

Internal eBay data shows average delivery costs here are almost double those of Britain and Germany and higher than the US. Separate research has found more than two-thirds of Australians abandoned online purchases because of high shipping costs.

Mr MacKinnon said online shoppers bought an average 27 items each year and more than one-third were spending at least $70 a year on shipping. Regular online shoppers are estimated to pay $730 million a year for delivery.

"We asked customers what they want, and they number one thing they wanted was more free shipping. They hate paying for shipping," Mr MacKinnon said.

The most popular items bought vary between states, but big sellers nationally include DVDs and Blu-ray discs, auto parts, toys, clothes, football and rugby cards.

HOW YOUR STATE SHOPS

New South Wales: The busiest areas for online purchases are Liverpool, Campbelltown, Gosford, Sydney City and Tuggerah. Toys and Rugby League cards are among the most popular items bought.

Victoria: The busiest areas for online purchases are Werribee, Truganina, Cranbourne, Craigieburn and Caroline Springs. AFL football cards, collectable coins and winter coats are among the most popular items bought.

Queensland: The busiest areas for online purchases are Toowoomba City, Mackay, Bundaberg, Cairns City and Hervey Bay. The top metro postcodes are Yatala and Ipswich. Jewellery, plants and auto parts are among the most popular items bought.

South Australia: The busiest areas for online purchases are Paralowie, Morphett Vale, Blakeview, Aberfoyle Park and Hallett Cove. DVDs and Blu-ray discs, jewellery and video games are among the most popular items bought.

Western Australia: The busiest areas for online purchases are Mandurah, Wangara, Cockburn Central, Armadale and Canning Vale. Auto parts, aromatherapy, flowers and nail art are among the most popular items bought.

Tasmania: The busiest areas for online purchases are Launceston, Devonport, Hobart city and Burnie. AFL football cards, jewellery and fishing equipment are among the most popular items bought.

Source: ebay.com.a