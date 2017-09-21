Here's what it's like to ride new Movie World rollercoaster

You literally think you’re going to fall out. So hold on tight! Picture Glenn Hampson .

You literally think you’re going to fall out. So hold on tight! Picture Glenn Hampson .

WHEN I jumped on board the DC Rivals Hypercoaster, I was expecting to be heavily strapped down by the shoulders.

But I wasn't.

Instead, the safety belt grips you around the waist, making the prospect of being thrown around at 115km/h for 1.4km all the more frightening.

Our intern, Kate Donadini, who is sitting beside me looks slightly terrified to be at the front of the $30m hypercoaster.

The creepy music they play doesn't help either.

I'll admit it, I baulked (and swore) when I saw the 60m high, purple-themed incline looming in front of me.

Usually roller-coasters take a little while to reach the top, but the hypercoaster shoots you up to the pinnacle quickly.

Then it creeps over the top part, offering a stunning view of the northern Gold Coast.

But I missed it - I was too busy staring down at nothing, because you literally cannot see the track you're about to follow.

I grip the metal bars provided harder.

A tough day in the office, let’s be honest. Picture Glenn Hampson .

And we nosedive.

I scream. A lot.

Kate has her eyes glued shut.

The hypercoaster then shoots you straight towards a non-inverted loop. That's even more terrifying as it throws you to the left.

I'm screaming again. So is Kate. At this point I wouldn't have been the least surprised if my heart jumped out of my mouth.

We curve a different way, then another as we zoom underneath the tracks.

The wind whips my face and the sheer terror I felt is replaced by a sort of exhilaration.

But then the right side-curve appears. I grip tighter.

There's more screaming and we loop underneath more tracks before racing towards the homestretch.

The last two or three bumps don't look as intimidating but I'm wrong about the thrill factor.

It finishes off the ride with a bang and we silently screech to a halt at the station.

My hair is knotted and my mouth is dry from screaming. Kate finally opens her eyes.

When we hop off the ride my legs feel a little like jelly but I'm wondering if I would ever be brave enough to do it again.

I call our photographer to make sure he got a good photo.

"Sorry," he says. "Can you do that again? I didn't get the shot."

Oh boy.