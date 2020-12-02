Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Jets nail longe range worldie
Soccer

Here’s how your kids can train with A-League stars

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
2nd Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YOUNG footballers will get a rare chance to meet their A-League heroes when they host a coaching clinic in Coffs Harbour.

The Newcastle Jets will be holding the camp ahead of their much-anticipated A-League pre-season fixture against Brisbane Roar at C.ex Stadium on December 12.

The Jets: PLAY program will feature the entire Newcastle Jets squad and give the kids an opportunity to get signatures and photos with their favourite sporting heroes at the end.

Events like this provide inspiration for the next generation of up-and-coming future Jets stars and will be held on Thursday December 10.

The clinic will be limited to 100 places so it is imperative that people get in quick and registrations can be done online at greater.com.au/jetsplay

More Stories

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Farewell footy great Gary: As witty as you were tough

        Premium Content Farewell footy great Gary: As witty as you were tough

        Rugby League History-making Kangaroo forward will be remembered for national pride and mateship.

        ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Premium Content ‘Adaptable’ apprentice makes waves at awards

        Community An Ipswich tradie known for his note-taking has been named Apprentice of the...

        ‘I’ll cut your legs off’: Teen’s chilling machete threat

        Premium Content ‘I’ll cut your legs off’: Teen’s chilling machete threat

        News A Children’s Court judge has noted a teen offender’s efforts in turning his life...

        Bike bandit back in court for breaching orders

        Premium Content Bike bandit back in court for breaching orders

        News A man who attempted a robbery while armed with a crowbar has landed back in...