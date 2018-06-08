Menu
Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who has been critical of the Turnbull Government's NBN rollout, said Labor would improve the service.
Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who has been critical of the Turnbull Government's NBN rollout, said Labor would improve the service.
Here's how we'll improve the NBN experience: Neumann

Hayden Johnson
by
8th Jun 2018 12:15 AM
LABOR has promised a better National Broadband Network experience if it is returned to government, but will wait until closer to the election before revealing its plan.

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann, who has been critical of the Turnbull Government's NBN rollout, said Labor would improve the service.

"Speed and reliability and service levels have got to come together," he said.

"You've got to have a better user experience."

Mr Neumann said that improved experience could start by setting a new direction for the NBN Co.

"It's making sure NBN, in the same way Telstra and other big corporates, have a consumer focus," he said.

Labor has called on the NBN Co to forget its fibre-to-the-node "obsession" and take fibre deeper into the network to improve speeds.

"That's where a Labor Government feels it needs to go," Mr Neumann said.

"You improve the speed, reliability, you improve the service." But with the National Broadband Network likely to be finished before the next election, Mr Neumann said Labor could be restricted to what upgrades were possible.

