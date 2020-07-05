Here’s how to nominate a local legend for this top award

THERE is one month left for the people of Ipswich to nominate their local heroes in time for the state’s 2021 Australian of the Year Awards.

Tennis champion and Ipswich woman Ash Barty received Queensland’s 2020 Young Australian of the Year and went on to receive the national honour of 2020 Young Australian of the Year.

Barty is currently ranked the world’s number one singles tennis player by the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA).

As the National Indigenous Tennis Ambassador for Tennis Australia, she has been a role model for Indigenous youth.

Rachel Downie was awarded Queensland’s 2020 Australian of the Year for her work developing and self-funding Stymie, an anonymous online reporting system that enables children experiencing bullying or other mental health challenges to seek support and report harm anonymously.

Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden said it was an opportunity to celebrate those who have been involved in the COVID-19 response.

“Though the past few months have been difficult, it has shone a light on how incredible Queenslanders are, particularly those involved in our COVID-19 response and what can be accomplished against the odds,” he said.

“From our frontline health workers to our Care Army volunteers to other quiet achievers whose contributions might otherwise be overlooked, this is about giving everyday Aussies the recognition they deserve.”

The Australian of the Year Awards is facilitated by the National Australia Day Council and managed in Queensland by the Queensland Government.

Queensland nominations close on July 31.

For more information and to nominate online, visit www.australianoftheyear.org.au