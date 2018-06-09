Here's how to get a new house with a 5% deposit

First home owners taking advantage of grants ending June 30 can get into a new house in Brentwood Forest for only a 5% deposit.

First home owners taking advantage of grants ending June 30 can get into a new house in Brentwood Forest for only a 5% deposit.

YOU can buy a brand new home in Bellbird Park with only a 5 per cent deposit.

The new scheme is offering first home owners the chance to break into the market, but is available to anyone.

Located in AVID Property Group's Brentwood Forest estate, the homes are priced from $321,900 and $349,900.

They are part of the property group's Tempo Living range.

AVID Property Group General Manager Queensland Bruce Harper said the new Tempo Living homes were a "game changer” for those dreaming of buying of their own, brand new home.

"Brentwood Forest's Tempo Living homes are a great option for people wanting to buy a new home but are concerned about managing their existing budgets with the various costs that often come with building,” Mr Harper said.

"With one single contract and no construction progress payments, the buying process of our Tempo Living homes couldn't be easier.

"What's more, first home buyers looking to take advantage of the First Home Owners Grant can secure their home before the June 30 deadline with just a five per cent deposit.

"These homes really are a game changer in that sense - with only one contract and no other costs involved at the start, people can get excited about moving into their new home, stress-free and financially ahead.

"We have welcomed a number of new buyers to Brentwood since this range was released, with many telling us they were surprised just how quick and stress-free the whole process was and that their dream of home ownership simply wouldn't have been possible without the financial freedom that came with buying a new Tempo Living home.”

Tempo Living offers two and three-bedroom homes with outdoor and open plan living areas the latest stage of homes - stage 20T - are expected to settle in August/September 2018.