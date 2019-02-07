Here's hoping for Onion Oracle's 'good rain'

WELCOME SHOWER: Almost 10mm of rain had fallen in Ipswich by midday yesterday.

WELCOME SHOWER: Almost 10mm of rain had fallen in Ipswich by midday yesterday. Cordell Richardson

IPSWICH residents will be hoping the city's backyard weather forecaster is spot on with his rainfall prediction for February after one of its driest Januarys on record.

Hally Herrmann, aka the Onion Oracle, forecast a dry start to 2019 and that's been the case with Bureau of Meteorology numbers showing Ipswich recorded just 5mm of rain in January. On average the city gets anywhere between 100-200mm.

The good news is that Hally has "good rains" on the way for February and so far the outlook is promising.

The Bureau reports the city recorded 0.8mm on Saturday, 3mm on Monday, 0.2mm on Tuesday and by noon yesterday almost 10mm had fallen.

Looking ahead to today, Ipswich can expect a shower or two with falls between 1-3mm.

Tomorrow is looking like the wettest day of the week, with a 60 per cent chance and 2-8mm forecast.

The rain will continue into the weekend with a sprinkling on Saturday (02mm), 0-5mm on Sunday and a slight chance of shower on Monday. There's also the chance of a thunderstorm on Sunday and Monday.

Temperature-wise it will heat up over the weekend and into next week.

Saturday will feature a high of 34C, with Sunday and Monday expected to top out at 35C.

The hottest day of the six-day forecast will be on Tuesday with 36C likely.