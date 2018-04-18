Here's a great way to spend Earth Day

Luise and David Manning with daughter Abbeny get ready for a big Earth Day planting 600 new plants at Regatta Lake in Springfield.

WITH 600 plants to dig holes for, mulch and water Springfield Lakes Nature Care president Luise Manning needs all the help she can get.

She is urgently appealing for volunteers to help with the planting around Regatta Lake on Sunday, which is also Earth Day.

Anyone is welcome to come, from gardening groups and scouts, to general members of the public.

"I'm hoping to get lots of people," Mrs Manning said.

SLNC took the project on after residents were concerned about erosion.

Mrs Manning said over the years some of the trees on the bank died due to natural causes or became damaged from storms which led to soil erosion and sediment run off into the lake.

She managed to secure the natives, Cordyline Stricta and Dianella Brevi, from Ipswich City Council for the planting which will help to restore the banks.

A group of residents will water the plants once they go in until they are established.

SLNC will supply cane mulch and fertiliser to help improve the soil and water crystals to give the plants the best opportunity to thrive.

On the day Mrs Manning's husband Dr David Manning, a soil scientist, will be available to explain soil erosion and how to reduce sediment run off.

There will be a free morning tea for participants and gardening trowels will be supplied.

Bring a watering can, gardening gloves, sunscreen and sun safe clothing, a hat and suitable shoes.

SLNC will be selling raffle tickets on the day to help offset costs.

Where: Regatta Lake, in the vicinity of 18-22 Lakeview Place.

When: 8.30am-11.30am

Register online at www.facebook.com/events/566236683742497