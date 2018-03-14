Best buys from Zara’s new online store

SUMMER has gone and deserted us like a fickle lover. The only good thing about this is a new season is here, and that's a fine excuse to go out and buy some new threads.

Which proves good timing as fashion giant Zara launched its Aussie online store today. Previously, poor unfortunate Australian shoppers were simply redirected to the international sites where you would incur hectic shipping fees.

Now deliveries to stores and returns in Australia are free, which means you can try on the clothes in the comfort of your own home and avoid those insane change room queues.

The complete collections for women, men and kids (including newborn) are available across the country - great for people in regional areas without a bricks and mortar Zara store nearby.

Customers can choose between home delivery, or pick-up at any Zara store or drop point across the country.

Next-day deliveries are available in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Brisbane. Same-day delivery is available in Sydney.

(If you are interested in further fine print about delivery costs, you can find it at the bottom of this article.)

The website also has a slight advantage over shopping in-store in that stylists have suggested co-ordinated "looks", so if you are sartorially challenged, someone classier than you has done the hard work of mixing and matching for you.

Here are some of the best buys on the new Zara Australia site to brighten up your autumn.

Jacquard pattern sweater, $79.95.

Green textured coat, $259.

Contrasting hoodie, $69.95.

THE DELIVERY FINE PRINT

Customers are able to pick up items in store for free within one to four working days. Pick-up at drop points is free on orders over $75, and available within one to four working days. Next-day delivery is available in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Canberra and Brisbane for orders placed from Monday to Friday before 4pm and free on orders over $75. Customers in Sydney can also select same-day deliveries for those orders placed from Monday to Friday before 2pm, with a cost of $12.95, for delivery between 6pm and 9pm.

Short cape, $219.

Skirt with multi-coloured stripes, $59.95.

Rubberised floral print sweater, $59.95.

Pleated polka dot dress, $39.95.

Cardigan with contrasting piping and faux pearls, $99.

Hooded denim jacket, $99.

Shimmery top with belt, $49.95.

Bucket raffia crossbody bag, $49.95.

Flat ankle boots with studs, $69.95.

Checked double-breasted coat, $179.

Grey check suit blazer, $199.

Combined checked shirt, $59.95.

Quilted bomber jacket, $89.95.

Printed poplin shirt, $59.95.

Corduroy jacket, $89.95.

Twist yarn striped sweater, $55.95.