HERE SHE COMES: Wet weather hits Ipswich

THE May downpour starting to pick up in Ipswich has already caused havoc on the roads.

It has been slow going along the Ipswich Motorway this morning as the rain the south east has been waiting for all week began to fall overnight.

More than a month's worth of rain was dumped on some Queensland towns yesterday with parts of north Queensland again expected to bear the brunt of the weather event today.

Tully, Ingham and Townsville can all expect more than 150 mm on top of yesterday's drenching.

Flood warnings have been issued for the Proserpine and Don Rivers and already 80mm has been dumped on the Mackay region since 9am Thursday, with more on the way.

Flood warnings are also in place for parts of south west Queensland.

Ipswich residents can expect rain throughout most of the day but the falls won't be anywhere near the same levels as north and central Queensland.

Expected rainfall across Queensland, Friday, May 19.

While parts of Brisbane may see up to 60mm today, Ipswich is only expected to be hit with between 25mm and 50mm.

Rain will be scattered and most likely continue into Saturday morning, clearing by Sunday.

>>Ipswich show will go on rain, hail or shine

So far it has been a fairly dry May for Ipswich with just about 20mm recorded across the city this month.

That will be boosted by today's totals bringing this month's rainfall into line with the May average of 53.5mm.

Ipswich's wettest May on record was in 1996 when 429.2mm drenched the city over the 31-day period.

Ipswich forecast:

Today: 20 degrees max. Chance of a thunderstorm.

Saturday: 14-24 degrees. Shower or two, 70% chance. Chance of thunderstorm.

Sunday: 14-25 degrees. Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Light winds.

Monday: 13-26 degrees. Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Light winds

Tuesday: 12-25 degrees. Partly cloudy. Chance of a shower later in the day. Light winds.

Wednesday: 12-27 degrees. Mostly sunny. Light winds.