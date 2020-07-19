Your week in Ipswich, with editor Andrew Korner

AFTER what was a wild and windy winter week in Ipswich, it was nice to finally see those westerlies die down to make way for a couple of picturesque weekend days.

Monday is looking like another ideal day but there could be a few showers on the horizon, which is not a bad thing at all.

Things have been flat out at the Queensland Times as we work to keep the important stories ticking over on the website.

Some of the biggest stories of the past week, in case you missed them, included:

Ipswich manufacturer to close

Bradken has suffered a number of setbacks and worker lay-offs in recent years, but none sadder than this latest announcement.

The company, which has employed thousands of Ipswich people over the past 50 years, will wind down operations out at Karrabin over the next 12 months.

bradken Bradken Ipswich Operations. Photo: Sarah Harvey JN2510HC

It is another blow to manufacturing and jobs in Ipswich, following on from the closure of Bachmann Plant Hire only a few months back.

Here's hoping the workforce of 180 can find work elsewhere in the region, but the way things are going that is going to be a challenge.

Hotel ready to hire

General Manager of PA Hotel, Peter Coultas. Cordell Richardson

On a positive note for jobs in the embattled hospitality sector, the PA Hotel's Peter Coultas last week told us he was ready to hire more front of house and kitchen staff following a great public response to the relaxation of restrictions at restaurants.

This comes as welcome news for anyone in the hospitality industry I'm sure.

Now is as good a time as any to support your local pubs and clubs as we hopefully move on from what has been a terrible time to run a restaurant.

Ipswich worried about waste

The dumps are a hot topic at the moment and news that PNG waste could be brought to Ipswich was never expected to go down well. This is a story we will continue to follow closely as it progresses.

Walker brothers on the radar

History-making former Ipswich co-coaches Jets Ben and Shane Walker. Rob Williams

Speaking about following a story, it would be great to see the story of the Walker brothers move up to the next level. There was talk this week the former Jets coaches were in consideration for the lead role with NRL side The NZ Warriors.

There would be nothing that would bring more of a smile to my face than to see the Warriors throwing caution to the wind under the leadership of Ben and Shane. I think they could really put a bomb under the backside of the competition.

Swifts plans up in the air

Coming up this week, we look at the latest on the proposal for Ipswich City Council to hand over the Booval Swifts Sports Club.

The council had previously decided that it would dispose the lot to Swifts, but community consultation has raised several issues with that proposal.

The plans are set to be discussed further this week at Ipswich City Council's general purpose committee.

New way to read the QT

Our new digital flip-book edition has launched and we have received some positive and negative feedback so far.

The 16-page flipbook features 4-5 pages of local news, followed by national and world news, shares, TV pages, stars, crosswords and puzzles, a racing guide and sport at the back.

You may have noticed that Saturday's edition also featured weather and car reviews.

Many of our longer-term readers were pleased to see a digital flipbook following the demise of print at the end of last month, but some were still a tad confused about how to get the most out of it. As always, drop me a line at andrew.korner@qt.com.au if you need to.