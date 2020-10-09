Here is your QT Friday Top Five

Jim McLean (main image) inspects the damage of his burnt out home at Camira. Brodie Singh (inset top) has been charged in relation to an alleged kidnapping and torture, and Ipswich West incumbent Jim Madden (inset bottom) has pulled out of the QT election forum.

THE QUEENSLAND election campaign officially got under way this week, and there have been a few recent developments out in our Ipswich electorates.

It seems the LNP has finally got to work naming candidates for Ipswich and Bundamba, though we are still unsure of who will represent the party in Ipswich West and Jordan.

We also learned Raceview dental clinic operator Suzie Holmes would be running for One Nation in Ipswich, while representatives of the Civil Liberties and Motorists Party and the Legalise Cannabis Party were confirmed for Ipswich West.

With the Queensland Times election forums for Ipswich and Ipswich West now only a fortnight away, we are anxious to ensure the major contenders are represented.

This was dealt a blow earlier this week with Labor’s Ipswich West incumbent Jim Madden confirming he was unavailable for the forum.

As we edge closer to election day, we will continue to focus on key areas where we believe Ipswich needs our State MPs to show good leadership and representation in Brisbane.

Here’s this week’s Friday Top Five

1. Come back Jim

Labor’s Jim Madden informed me last Friday that he was unavailable for our upcoming election forum for Ipswich West on October 26.

As you can probably tell by now, I’m disappointed Mr Madden cannot join us, and I am not giving up that I can change his mind, however pressing his other engagements might be.

One Nation candidate for Ipswich West Gary Duffy (inset) says he is disappointed Labor's Jim Madden will not contest this month's Queensland Times debate.

From talking to some of our readers and followers over the past few weeks, I know how important it is that we are seen to hold the likes of Mr Madden and our other MPs to account, while also quizzing their opponents on how they plan to do things better.

2. Double heartbreak for Ipswich families

Jim McClean and his three children lost their Camira home in a fire about 1am Thursday. Photo: Ebony Graveur

This week we spoke to not one but two families who have lost their homes to fire.

Although we are relieved to know the nobody was physically harmed, it is always heartbreaking to see people in this situation.

To lose your home and possessions all in one hit must be distressing to say the least.

Here is hoping the Ipswich community has not forgotten its generous spirit when it comes to helping the victims get back on their feet.

3. Class action hits a wall

The ongoing fight for compensation for 2011 flood victims is about to reach the decade mark.

Following what seemed to be a positive outcome in November, 2019, the matter has been jammed in further court processes after SunWater and Seqwater announced they would appeal the decision.

It seems mediation held in September failed to satisfy the claimants’ lawyers.

The next hearing is scheduled for Monday, October 12.

4. Waste company briefs council on incinerator plan

Out of all the local stories currently on our radar, it is perhaps this one that draws the most passionate responses.

There is very vocal opposition to the Remondis plan to build a waste to energy plan at Swanbank, but it seems the company has not deviated from its intent to progress with the vision.

This week Remondis representatives briefed Ipswich City Council on what it claims to be key aspects of the waste to energy project.

A public consultation process is yet to take place.

The QT will continue to follow developments on this story with great interest.

5. Latest arrest involves alleged bikie boss

Eduardus Groenewegen and Caroll Dufailly.

Here’s another story we’ve been following for several months.

The horrific kidnap and torture of Raceview business owner Eduardus Groenewegen and his girlfriend Caroll Dufailly sent a shock through the community when details emerged almost a year ago.

Brodie Jeet Singh. Picture: Facebook

On the back of a lengthy investigation involving police from the serious crimes unit in Brisbane, six men have now been charged.

Several of the accused are due to appear in court in Ipswich in the coming months.