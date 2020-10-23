Here is your QT Friday Top Five, with editor Andrew Korner

JUST as we were looking to sew up our candidates for next Monday’s election debates, we received the type of confirmation we didn’t want.

Following on from her Labor stablemate in Ipswich West, Jim Madden, Ipswich incumbent Jennifer Howard informed us she would not be taking part in our election forum.

It comes as a great frustration and disappointment to me personally, as I am sure it would to the rest of the voting public.

We had looked forward not only to presenting a variety of viewpoints on Monday night, but also to being able to question all candidates and the incumbents on the policies and views.

Times is running, out, but we remain hopeful of a change of heart on this.

Don’t forget, our live election debates for Ipswich and Ipswich West will be broadcast free on the Queensland Times website on Monday, October 26, with the Ipswich West debate starting 6.30pm, and Ipswich starting at 7.30pm.

Log onto qt.com.au to find the link to the live debates.

Here is this week’s Friday Top Five.

1. Another Labor MP out

Ipswich incumbent Jennifer Howard this week announced she had pulled out of our upcoming election debate, which unfortunately didn’t come as too much of a shock, as we’ve seen Labor candidates avoiding our forums across Queensland.

Ms Howard was unable to provide too much explanation for her absence, but our understanding of the situation is that a decision has come from higher up in the party to limit the amount of exposure some Labor candidates and MPs are getting.

The numbers tell a story: Across Queensland we have seen eight Labor candidates pull out of our debates so far, and if you add on Jim Madden and Jennifer Howard, that will make it 10.

2. Issue that has come back to bite

This week we revisited Karalee resident Neil Dignam, who has spent the past decade trying to get something done about a dodgy stormwater drain on the block of land next door to his own hours on Carlock Promenade.

Neil Dignam shows the point where he says stormwater run-off has caused a 5m drop-off at Carlock Promenade, Karalee, near the bank of the Brisbane River.

Take a quick look at this site and you can see pretty clearly that something needs to be done.

Mr Dignam is not exaggerating when he says the 5m-plus drop-off that has been gouged out of the river bank is a safety hazard – not to mention an environmental issue.

This definitely looks like one where Ipswich City Council needs to take prompt action, because this problem is only going to get worse.

3. Friends look to make positive out of tragedy

Event organiser Sam Johnson, with friend Bradley Hale and Trent Dance's partner Samara Thorpe, who are getting behind a fundraiser for mental health following the death of Trent Dance.

Heartbroken after the sudden death of their dear friend Trent Dance, a group of gym mates has banded together to help raise awareness for suicide prevention and the charity Livin’.

Trent Dance was a fit and healthy young dad who tragically took his own life earlier this month.

Trent Dance took his own life earlier this month aged just 34. Friends are now working to raise awareness of mental health issues.

According to his partner Samara Thorpe and best mate Bradley Hale, it followed a long battle with mental health issues.

Along with friend Sam Johnson, the trio is promoting a fundraiser at Bundamba World Gym on November 20 to lift as much weight as possible to raise funds for Livin.

4. Investigation into patient death

West Moreton Health CEO Dr Kerrie Freeman said an investigation had been launched into the circumstances surrounding the death of a patient last Friday.

West Moreton Health Chief Executive Dr Kerrie Freeman held a press conference this week to address the death of a patient. Picture: Ebony Graveur

According to reports, a hospital orderly or “wardie” was called upon to perform CPR on the patient after a nurse who became exhausted after performing CPR for some time.

Dr Freeman said West Moreton Health did not pressure staff to perform duties beyond their training.

“We would never expect staff to work outside their scope of practice and training, and that’s right across West Moreton Health,” she said.

5. Hero Max sounds alarm for injured pedestrian

It sounds like the stuff of nightmares; a woman hit by a car, left dying on the side of the road without anybody realising she is there.

Shaune Martin sustained life-threatening head injuries when she was struck by an out of control vehicle at Augustine Heights on October 11 last year.

Shaune Martin with her hero husky, Max.

After being thrown into a retaining wall, she came to rest behind an uprooted tree, obscuring her from the sight of bystanders and emergency crews.

Luckily, she had been walking her dog Max that day. Max, covered in his owner’s blood, ran back to Ms Martin’s house and alerted her partner David Symes to the situation.

The driver of the vehicle, Ashna Aravindan, 32, from Augustine Heights, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention causing grievous bodily harm when she faced Ipswich Magistrates Court this week.