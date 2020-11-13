Here is your QT Friday Top Five stories for this week

The Top Five stories in Ipswich this week included business success stories, sporting accolades, and the sad loss of two local legends.

THE ELECTION is out of the way but it seems things have been as busy as ever here at the Queensland Times.

As you may be aware, we have launched our Adopt a Family Appeal in an effort to co-ordinate the generosity that Ipswich people are famous for with the people in our community that need the most help this Christmas.

Already the wheels are in motion, with local charities sending us lists of families that can be adopted this year.

If you want to help or need more information, please have a read of our launch story here, and check our lists of families here.

Here is this week’s Friday Top Five.

1. Ipswich mourns loss of two legends

It was a sad week in terms of our city losing two blokes who I fear we won’t see the likes of again for a very long time.

First we said goodbye to Koro Reg Tohia, literally a father figure to hundreds of kids who have been the Bundamba high school system over the past quarter of a century.

Reg Tohia died aged 83.

After I had written the tribute for Reg, former Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller got in touch with me and asked me to recount the story of how Reg used to wear the Bundamba High uniform to school to show kids how proud he was, and to remind the kids of how proud they should be.

Here is what Ms Miller had to say about Reg:

“To encourage students to be proud of their school, he used to wear the Bundamba State Secondary College uniform to school.

“He would be there, day in day out, in full school attire, talking to everyone about their day, any issues, and helping out in all sorts of practical ways.

“In my 20 years as an MP he was the only citizen I knew to be so devoted to a school that he wore their uniform. He also held a number of executive positions on the school P and C and led the wider community in their understanding and support of the school.

“Reg was also involved with the ANZAC DAY and Remembrance Day commemorations and was well known for singing the NZ National anthem in Maori at these services. Every year his passionate singing of the anthem was a highlight of the services.

“He supported the Bundamba Salvation Army in their activities as well.

“Reg was loved by our community for his selflessness, his open heart, his capacity to listen and never judge, and he led by example. He didn’t talk, he just did it.

“He had a special gift in life with his ability to connect to people of all ages and backgrounds and I will miss him dearly. I’m so pleased that he and Panda will be reunited.

“May my friend Rest In Peace.”

Only on Friday morning did we learn of the death of Ipswich Show legend Rusty Thomas.

Read our tribute to Rusty here.

Ipswich Show Society’s Rusty Thomas passed away this week.

Rusty was a long-time friend and supporter of the QT, who every year would go out of his way to help us cover the event.

It wasn’t just us who loved Rusty though; people all over Ipswich knew him and appreciated his devotion, hard work, and probably above all else, his friendly nature.

Like Reg, Rusty is the kind of guy who cannot be replaced. He is a huge loss to Ipswich and will be missed dearly by all who knew him.

2. Labor pair named as Assistant Ministers

A post-election shake up of Annastacia Palaszczuk’s cabinet resulted in Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard losing her assistant minister role.

The Member for Bundamba, Lance McCallum, has landed an assistant minister’s role. (AAP Image/Darren England)

It also resulted in significant promotions for Bundamba newcomer Lance McCallum and Jordan MP Charis Mullen, who were both named assistant ministers.

As reported this week, scoring an assistant minister role results in a significant pay increase for MPs, to the tune of $84,000 a year.

Now, I don’t know about you, but to me, that’s a pay bump that exceeds what most people earn in a year for a full-time job.

We don’t begrudge our pollies of a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work, but it also shows why it is so important to hold them to account.

3. Suburban shopping centre looks to get bigger

If you had been teleported from the year 2000 to 2020, you would barely recognise the site formerly occupied by Bremer State High School.

Ipswich City Council has received a development application to expand Silkstone Village shopping centre.

Where cracked and decaying school buildings once stood shakily over troublesome blacksoil, now stands a busy suburban shopping centre, service station and residential village.

In fact, about the only familiar sight that remains are the old sporting fields on Grange Rd.

This week we learned Silkstone Shopping Village could be about to expand ever further, with plans going into Ipswich City Council for a 993 sqm expansion of floor space.

The proposed two-storey development for the shopping centre will be used as commercial and retail spaces.

4. Barbecue business is cooking with gas

Luke and Laurie-Anne Saggus of Phat Boyz Smoking are opening a restaurant in Walloon in 2021.

Fresh from their success at the annual Ipswich business awards, Phat Boyz Smoking announced they would be part of an exciting new development in a growing part of Ipswich.

Slow-cooked barbecue enthusiasts Luke and Laurie-Anne Saggus have been going from strength to strength since opening a shop at Bundamba last year.

The new venture at Walloon involves opening a restaurant.

The 100-seat venue will be located in The Hangar; the food and retail building within the Waterlea estate’s village hub precinct.

With so much struggle for business this year, it is encouraging to hear success stories like this one.

5. Our sports stars’ night to shine

It has also been a challenging year for local sports administrators and players, who also had a rare chance to let the hair down at last Friday night’s annual sports awards.

2020 Ipswich Sports Awards winners Blake Murray (Junior Sportsperson of the Year) and Joshua Routledge (Senior Sportsperson of the Year) enjoy their recognition. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich regularly punches above its weight on an international level, and despite all of this year’s disruptions, 2020 was no exception.

Congratulations must go to all who persevered through the tough times to achieve something, even if it didn’t result in individual accolades.

I think this was a year when we were reminded that the simple act of running out onto the paddock is a privilege in itself.