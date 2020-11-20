Here is your QT Friday Top Five stories for the week

IT IS a time of hard-earned celebration for thousands of year 12 students, who are putting the feet up this weekend after what you could only describe as a bizarre sort of a year.

With disruptions aplenty due to the COVID-19 response, we must take a moment to pay credit to the hard work done behind the scenes by Ipswich teachers to ensure all students continued to learn even while they were not allowed to enter school grounds.

I know teachers copped their fair share of flak during the year but those of us who know about the hard work and extra hours that actually get put in to preparing for classes will know the vast majority of that criticism was undeserved.

The students who completed Year 12 this year also deserve a big pat on the back for soldiering on through the chaos.

Hopefully the rewards will come in the near future.

On that note, here is this week’s Friday Top Five.

1. The filth and the fury

If you love enjoying the great outdoors, especially in our own beautiful neck of the woods, then surely it riles you up when you see a small percentage of people trashing it.

Somerset Regional Council councillor Sean Choat at Savages Crossing.

Somerset Regional Council has been trying for years to do something about the issues down on the Brisbane River near the Geoff Fisher Bridge, but it seems they are paddling against the current.

The disgraceful mess being left behind in this area is not only a shame for the environment, but it gives all campers and four-wheel-drivers a bad name.

Time for action I say.

2. Origin battle alive and well

Queensland's Jai Arrow attacks a concussed James Tedesco. Picture supplied

If there is anything better than watching an underdog Queensland team embarrass a typically overhyped NSW one, then it is listening to those south of the border incessantly whinge afterwards.

Our good friends, the experts of anti-social media, went into overdrive even before he halftime whistle was blown on Wednesday night, after NSW fullback James Tedesco copped a bit of rough treatment from Jai Arrow after being knocked senseless in a tackle.

Any decent human being would of course understand the concern for the wellbeing of a bloke left lying on the ground helpless, and I’m sure the vast majority of people were glad to see Tedesco walk off the field.

And, if you bothered to watch all the footage, you could see Jai Arrow was among those most concerned for Teddy’s wellbeing.

Sorry NSW, not much to see here. Better luck next year.

3. Residents go to town on developer

Over the past few weeks the QT has been listening to the stories of Sovereign Pocket residents who feel dudded by developers of a new set of townhouses in their neighbourhood.

Of course, we are aware the developers have acted within the law in this matter and there is no dispute of this fact, but what is in dispute is how well they may or may not have communicated their plans for the vacant lot with residents.

We know approval has been in place for a few years, yet residents went on believing the vacant land was not set aside for such development.

Perhaps there is a lesson in this on being completely open and honest with regards to planning.

4. Changing of the guard at the track

Tim Dunn has been appointed as the general manager of Ipswich Turf Club, replacing the retiring Brett Kitching.

As Brett Kitching’s 16-year reign as general manager at the Ipswich Turf Club comes to an end, a new man has come in to pick up where he will leave off.

It is not too much of a stretch to say that new GM Tim Dunn will be making a successful 2021 Ipswich Cup his top priority, as he begins the handover with Mr Kitching.

Apparently, that is all anyone has been asking the new GM about.

Given we missed out this year, I’m not surprised either.

With new facilities and one of the nation’s biggest social race days, Mr Dunn has taken on a big job, but also one that promises plenty of rewards.

We wish him the best of luck.

5. Building watchdog on the prowl

In the wake of those horrendous hail storms that battered Rosewood, Springfield Lakes and surrounding areas, we saw hundreds of residents left without a roof over their heads and in a potentially vulnerable position when it comes to opportunists.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission made its presence felt in hail-battered Springfield as hoards of inspectors checked over the credentials of tradespeople employed to carry out repairs in the area. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Thankfully, official reports of scammers, dodgy builders and thieves in these areas have been sparse, if not barely existent.

All the same, police have responded with additional patrols, and residents have been hyper vigilant of anything suspicious.

This week, the Queensland Building and Construction Commission also had its own inspectors out at ground zero, checking the credentials of those carrying out repairs.